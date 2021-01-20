You Can Help

By Kimberly Bowman for The Island Eye News

Exquisite Kids, a grassroots organization, is hosting a workshop on bullying for the families of preadolescents and adolescents at 7 p.m. on April 15. The event is set to take place online, at exquisitekidsrule.org.

The virtual workshop is an hour-and-a-half-long discussion on the significant impact of bullying on youngsters and how their families and communities can help.

The workshop will be led by Exquisite Kids founder Kimberly Bowman, whose own experiences with bullying influenced her to establish the organization.

“Bullying is one of those issues that most kids face, but no one ever really acknowledges the negative impact it can have on your life, even when you are older. I understand how frustrating it can be, especially for parents who aren’t often supported by the schools as they should be when their child is being bullied,” shares Kimberly.

Over the past few years, the problematic aspects of bullying have received national coverage.

Unfortunately, bullying is still an ongoing issue. Countless people experience the dramatic impact and aftereffect of bullying.

In some of the worst-case scenarios, people have taken their own lives, viewing this final act as the only way to escape their bullies. For these reasons and many others, an antibullying culture has never been more imperative.

The event also will allow parents, educators and community leaders to share their experiences with bullying, along with useful resources for students and their families.

“Bullying just isn’t an issue that students face. It’s a problem for everyone in a community. I’m hoping that this workshop will not only serve as an educational opportunity on the severity of the matter but also the power we have to change things,” Bowman said.

For more information, visit exquisitekidsrule.org.