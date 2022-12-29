Women’s Tennis Association Honors Local Women’s Tennis Tournament

By Arielle Alpino for The Island Eye News

The Credit One Charleston Open, whose home is on Daniel Island, has been named the WTA 500 Tournament of the Year. The recognition for the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America comes from the Women’s Tennis Association and is voted upon by the players. This is the first time that the Charleston Open, the annual clay season kickoff event on the WTA Hologic Tour, has received this top honor. The tournament will celebrate its 51st year in April 2023 at the renovated Credit One Stadium. Those currently committed to play include world No. 2 Ons Jabeur, No. 3 Jessica Pegula and past champions Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens. “We are honored to be named the Tournament of the Year,” said Bob Moran, tournament director of the Credit One Charleston Open and President of Charleston Tennis LLC. “This recognition embodies the commitment to excellence that our event strives for each year. After an outstanding 2022 tournament that included the introduction of a brand-new stadium, we could not be more proud to receive this award.” The Tournament of the Year award recognizes the top tournaments showcasing excellence in staff and organization, passionate fans and a dedication to tennis and its athletes. The tournament awards are broken down into three categories: WTA 1000, WTA 500 and WTA 250.

“The Credit One Charleston Open is a tournament I always look forward to competing at,” said Bencic, the 2022 champion. “I’ve played there six times and the staff, venue, volunteers and everyone connected to the tournament always go above and beyond to support the players to put on the best possible event.” The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally draws around 90,000 fans. Charleston Tennis, LLC, whichmanages Credit One Stadium under a lease from the city of Charleston, recently renovated and modernized the 20-yearold facility, upgrading the stadium experience for patrons, performers, tennis players and event management and allowing the venue to attract world-class athletes and talent to Daniel Island. The Credit One Charleston Open celebrated its 50th year in 2022. The tournament has been a pioneer in women’s professional sports since 1973, paving the way for female tennis players to receive equal recognition, respect and pay in the sport.

Originally held on Hilton Head Island, the event moved to Charleston in 2001.

