Wining Down

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

The end of the summer does not mean an end to the relaxed fun of Wine Down Wednesdays in Old Towne Creek County Park. The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission has announced its schedule of Wine Down Wednesdays for this fall – they will be held Aug. 5, Aug. 19, Sept. 2, Sept. 16, Sept. 30 and Oct. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. Wine Down Wednesday is a relaxing event where guests can enjoy live music while exploring the park, which is off Old Towne Road in West Ashley. Admission fees also cover wine and a commemorative wine glass. At each event, food truck fare will be on-site with items available for purchase.

Tickets for Wine Down Wednesday is $15 per person and must be purchased in advance. Pre-registration is required and available until 2 p.m. the day of the event. Each event will be capped to promote social distancing. No tables or chairs will be provided, so bringing chairs and blankets is encouraged. Dogs are welcome but must remain on a leash at all times. If an event is canceled due to inclement weather,

refunds will be provided. Outside alcohol is prohibited.

For more information on Wine Down Wednesday or to register, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com/WDW. This event is brought to you by Noble Vines, Overture West Ashley Apartment Homes, EventHaus, The Joggle Factory and your Charleston County Parks.