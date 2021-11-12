Will You Be One Of The 100?

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The Island Eye News needs your help. As our islands’ only community newspaper for almost two decades, the paper provides a valuable community resource to residents and visitors—for free. But in the current climate, it’s not possible to continue producing the newspaper without the support of its community—YOU. Thank you to all who have donated so far. As of Monday, Oct. 18, we have 66 individual donors. We asked for 100 readers to donate $200. The residents of Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms stepped up in a significant way. Donations have ranged from $25 to $5,000. We can not stress how much we appreciate our readers who understand the importance of an independent community newspaper. Here is a sample of the notes that have accompanied the contributions.

If you would like to help, send your donation to: Lucky Dog Publishing PO Box 837 Sullivans Island SC 29482 or Venmo @luckydognews.