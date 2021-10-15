HTML tutorial

Oct 15 2021

Will You Be One Of The 100?

The quest for 100 contributors is almost halfway home! 

We have been very encouraged by the early response to our fund-raising efforts. After the first three weeks, we have received close to 50 donations. 

Contributions ranging from $25 to $500. We want to thank everyone who has donated so far and ask those who have not donated yet, to consider it now. Over the next few weeks, we have a generous benefactor matching every donation. This should allow us to meet our goal and continue providing you a free and independent community newspaper.

 If you would like to help, send your donation to Lucky Dog Publishing PO Box 837 Sullivans Island SC 29482 or Venmo @luckydognews. 

Lynn Pierotti 

Publisher, The Island Eye News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.