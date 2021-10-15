Will You Be One Of The 100?

The quest for 100 contributors is almost halfway home!

We have been very encouraged by the early response to our fund-raising efforts. After the first three weeks, we have received close to 50 donations.

Contributions ranging from $25 to $500. We want to thank everyone who has donated so far and ask those who have not donated yet, to consider it now. Over the next few weeks, we have a generous benefactor matching every donation. This should allow us to meet our goal and continue providing you a free and independent community newspaper.

If you would like to help, send your donation to Lucky Dog Publishing PO Box 837 Sullivans Island SC 29482 or Venmo @luckydognews.

Lynn Pierotti

Publisher, The Island Eye News