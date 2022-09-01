Wild Dunes Yacht Club Turns 15

By Sue Widhalm for The Island Eye News

Fifteen years ago a group of boating friends developed the concept of a Wild Dunes Yacht Club.

After several organizational meetings the WDYC was realized in July 2007.

Fifty-three charter members started the organization and today we have 90 family memberships. The purpose of the club is to encourage safe boating in all its forms, promote the skills of seamanship and navigation, and enjoy the social and educational opportunities that an organization such as this provides. Annually, several social events, two major cruises and smaller local water events are held.

Membership is focused on Isle of Palms boats as well as past boat owners who enjoy sharing previous experiences. There was skepticism that a yacht club could prove to be a successful endeavor, but after 15 years, the WDYC is going strong and looks forward to future years “smooth sailing” and inherent “organizational camaraderie.”