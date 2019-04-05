Wild Dunes Yacht Club Hosts Emmy Winning Filmmaker

By Pamela Marsh for The Island Eye News

The Wild Dunes Yacht Club held its annual St. Patrick’s Day party on March 9 at the Links Clubhouse in Wild Dunes. Dr. Phil Dustan, professor in the Biology Department at the College of Charleston, presented his research on the devastating effects of rising ocean temperature on coral reefs. Dr. Dustan’s Netflix documentary Chasing Coral won both the Peabody Award and an Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Nature Documentary.

The mission of the Wild Dunes Yacht Club is to promote and encourage boating in all its forms, and to promote the skills of seamanship and navigation.

The boating enthusiasts enjoy educational sessions on a diversity of topics from a wide array of speakers, such as U. S Fish and Wildlife, Army Corp of Engineers, Coastal Conservation League, Dept. of Natural Resources, H. L. Hunley Foundation.

The Yacht Club coordinates local day trips on the rivers, cruises on the Intracoastal Waterway, kayaking on Morgan Creek, and socials to share our misadventures while sailing or boating. Who doesn’t have a good story of running aground and sitting and waiting for the tide to come in?

To contact Wild Dunes Yacht Club regarding membership, email WildDunesYachtClub@outlook.com.