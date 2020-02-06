Wild Dunes Yacht Club Holds Annual Winter Meeting

By Pamela Marsh for Island Eye News

The Wild Dunes Yacht Club held its annual winter dinner meeting on Jan. 18 at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club building.

Deputy Commander Nicholas Wong of the U S Coast Guard – Sector Charleston was the guest speaker.

Commander Wong provided an overview of the local Coast Guard activities in several of the main mission areas which include: Search and Rescue, Port Security, Marine Safety, and Drug Interdiction. He also discussed the ongoing salvage efforts of the roll – on, roll-off cargo ship, the Golden Ray, in the St. Simon Sound near Brunswick, Georgia.

The mission of the Wild Dunes Yacht Club is to promote and encourage boating in all its forms, and to promote the skills of seamanship and navigation.

This local Yacht Club also participates in community service projects. A recent project involved gathering donations to send to the Bahamas, via MSC Shipping, following Hurricane Dorian.

To contact Wild Dunes Yacht Club regarding membership, e-mail WildDunesYachtCLub@outlook.com.