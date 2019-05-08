Wild Dunes Phase II Construction

By Desiree Fragoso for Island Eye News

The City of Isle of Palms will host a public meeting for Wild Dunes Resort to present a status of the construction of their new hotel, potential impacts of the construction on the residents and strategies to mitigate them. The meeting will be held Thursday, May 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center, 24 Twenty-eighth Avenue, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451.

The new hotel will include 153 guest rooms, 154 new parking spaces, three event spaces, a spa, fitness center and pools. The hotel will be located next to the Villages and will have a dedicated guest entrance from Palm Boulevard at 57th Avenue.

Wild Dunes Resort has a dedicated website, https://www.wilddunesnewhotel.com/, to provide updates about the project and where citizens may ask questions and share any concerns they may have. Citizens may also join their mailing list to receive updates via email and text through this dedicated website.

The City is working closely with the Wild Dunes Resort team to evaluate and mitigate the anticipated impact of the construction and ensure the safety for residents and visitors.