Wild Dunes New Tennis Director

By Charlotte Park for The Island Eye News

Wild Dunes Resort is pleased to announce its new Director of Tennis Carlos Lozano. An AllAmerican graduate of Brigham Young University, Lozano joins the resort with over 13 years of experience serving as the Director of Tennis at various locations around the world.

Born in Mexico City, Lozano is a five-time National Champion in Junior Doubles in his home country. He was recently named the 2014 USTA Southern Pro of the Year and the 2014 USTA South Carolina Pro of The Year, and served as the Coach for the 2018 Southern Junior Cup USTA SC Championship Team. A USTA South Carolina Board Member, Lozano is also a USTA SC Player Development Committee Chair and USTA Southern Junior Competition Committee Member.

Home to 17 Har-Tru courts including a stadium court, Wild Dunes Resort offers tennis activities ranging from programs for all levels of play to clinics and drills. Tennis Resorts Online recently ranked Wild Dunes Resort the #3 Best Resort in the World for 2019. For more information on tennis at Wild Dunes Resort, visit Bit. ly/2HIkhWL.