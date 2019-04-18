Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association Hosts Prostate Cancer Foundation Event

By Colin McCandless for The Island Eye News

One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostrate cancer in their lifetime, which is why events such as the 6th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) charity golf fundraiser, teeing off at 1 p.m. on May 11 at the Wild Dunes Links Course, are so important.

Over the years the event, coordinated by the Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association (WDMGA), has raised more than $180,000 for the PCF through the generous donations of individuals and businesses in the Lowcountry. In 2018, it generated $60,000 in net proceeds. Money is raised in a variety of ways including golf tournament fees, hole sponsors, live and silent auctions, and cash donations.

The tournament’s beneficiary, PCF, is firmly committed to curing prostrate cancer and describes itself as the “world’s leading philanthropic organization funding and accelerating prostate cancer research,” having provided funding to “more than 2,000 research programs at more than 210 cancer centers and universities.”

Cost to enter is $110 per player, which includes a $50 taxdeductible gift to PCF as well as green fees, box lunch, cart rental, drinks, buffet dinner, awards and auction. Entrants have a shot at winning a $20,000 hole-in-one contest in which the winnings are split 50-50 with PCF. The Tom Fazio-designed Links Course is located near downtown Charleston on the Isle of Palms, with finishing holes overlooking Dewees Island and the Atlantic Ocean.

The tournament is a scramble format, meaning each player tees from a hole, and then everyone plays from the spot of the best shot, typically based on certain specified rules or criteria. You can sign up as a single, a twosome or a foursome.

There is also an option to attend just the event’s charity auction and dinner, which entails a $30 tax-deductible contribution.

The live and silent auction dinner will be held 6:30 p.m. at the Sweetgrass Pavilion and feature a buffet dinner and open bar. Sample auction items up for bidding include a Club Car golf cart, golf and vacation packages, a round of golf at area courses, memorabilia and more. Additionally, special guest Dr. Michael B. Lilly, a prostate cancer specialist with MUSC, will speak at the event.

The charity event was originated and developed by the WDMGA. Member and prostate cancer survivor Stuart Bascomb chaired the event the first 3 years. He and other members of the WDMGA Board at that time observed that women were actively working to address breast cancer fundraising through events supporting the Susan G. Komen Foundation, while the men’s golf association was not doing anything to raise money for prostate cancer research.

Both diseases warranted support.

WDMGA Chairman John Cipkala has posted a statement online through Nextdoor Wild Dunes (a private social networking service for neighborhoods) about the charity event requesting a call to action for auction donations, seeking items such as tickets to sporting events, donations of rental properties or souvenirs that might be of interest to collectors.

To register for the event, call the Links Pro Shop at 843.886.2002. If unable to attend, please consider making a donation payable to WDMGA for the benefit of PCF and mail to Mike Driscoll, PCF treasurer, 13 Linkside Court, Isle of Palms, SC 29451. For more information on PCF, visit PCF.org.