Wild Dunes Manager

By Lou Hammond Group for The Island Eye News

Wild Dunes Resort, a Destination by Hyatt Hotel, announces John D’Angelo as Resort Manager. D’Angelo’s promotion comes after serving as Wild Dunes Resort’s Director of Resort Operations since November 2020. With over 20 years of leadership experience in the hospitality industry, D’Angelo is responsible for the day-to-day operations at Wild Dunes, including the resort’s new signature hotel Sweetgrass Inn, AAA Four-Diamond rated Boardwalk Inn, the Residences at Sweetgrass, private condos and luxury home vacation rentals. “John D’Angelo has a great track record of success that makes him the right person for this role,” said managing director Robb Walker. “From opening the new Sweetgrass Inn to advancing the resort’s world-class amenities, John has done an outstanding job since joining the Wild Dunes Resort team six months ago, and we are confident he will continue to do so in this new position.” Before his role at Wild Dunes Resort, D’Angelo was the opening General Manager for the Grand Hyatt Nashville, which won USA Today’s 2020 New Hotel Opening of the Year award.

In addition, he was the opening Resort Manager at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and helped to open both the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center and the Hyatt Regency Trinidad. He also served on the executive committees of Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Hyatt Regency Bellevue on Seattle’s Eastside and Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa in Florida.