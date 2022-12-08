Wild Dunes Golf Tourney Benefits 9/11 Charity

By Amanda Young for The Island Eye News

Coastlend Mortgage, Charleston’s leading residential mortgage lender, has completed another successful Coastlend Cup, benefiting The Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Over 100 participants gathered on Nov. 4, at Wild Dunes Golf Club for 18 holes of golf and a silent auction with all proceeds going to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. As a result, $10,000 was raised.

Including its inaugural event in 2021, the Coastlend Cup has raised over $20,000. Eddie O’Neill, President and CEO of Coastlend Mortgage, commented: “The show of participation and generosity of our Lowcountry community towards our nation’s greatest heroes and their families is incredibly inspiring. We are so proud to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and honor the sacrifices of our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country. The Coastlend Cup is but one small event in the grand scheme, but we all know our collective efforts can make an incredibly large difference in an individual’s life. I look forward to working with our generous local partners and the entire Lowcountry community in ensuring the 2023 event is even bigger.” Sponsors of the event included Jersey Mike’s Subs, Day Chaser, Home Team BBQ, Allstate Frizzell Agency, David Ayres’ Lowcountry Golf, Sullivan Law Office, T.A. Iaria, Family Financial Management Group, Lisa Wolff Herbert Law, TargetMarket, and Sink or Swim School.

The third annual Coastlend Cup will take place on Nov. 3, 2023 at Wild Dunes.