Why The 4th Of July Is The Most Dangerous Day Of The Year For Pets!

By Kay Hyman for Island Eye News

The 4th of July Holiday is a happy time of year for people, but can be dangerous for pets in more ways than one. “By far, we see more pets turn up missing right after the 4th of July than any other time of year,” said Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore. “We urge people to keep your pets inside and always have them on leashes because of fireworks that will be going off around the holiday.”

FOR THIS REASON, CHARLESTON ANIMAL SOCIETY IS OFFERING “PET AMNESTY” JULY 5TH – 8TH. ANY LOST ANIMAL THAT TURNS UP AT CHARLESTON ANIMAL SOCIETY CAN BE CLAIMED WITH NO FEES DURING THIS PERIOD. (Mandatory spay/neuter fees still apply for intact animals, per Charleston County Ordinance).

If Your Pet is Lost:

Immediately search your neighborhood.

Put up signs with a picture of your pet, his or her name and other important information.

Post a picture and information about your pet’s last known whereabouts on social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Visit Charleston Animal Society at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston to see if your pet has been picked up by animal control or another member of the public and brought to the shelter.

Here are other tips to keep your pets safe during the 4th of July holiday: