By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission will host its popular annual Where the Wild Things Run 5K run and walk on March 7 at Caw Caw Interpretive Center in Ravenel.

Caw Caw Interpretive Center features an abundance of wildlife. Runners and walkers will experience breathtaking views as they run through Caw Caw’s scenic trails. Participants may also encounter “a wild thing or two” while running through the nature and interpretive center.

The race begins at Caw Caw Interpretive Center at 8:30 a.m. Adults and kids alike are encouraged to take advantage of family-friendly yoga and readings from Maurice Sendak’s book, “Where the Wild Things Are.” After the race, an awards ceremony will take place, including highly anticipated prizes from race sponsors.

The 5K run and walk is for ages 10 and up; ages 10 to 15 will need to be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

Chaperones do not require registration or participation in the race. Dogs and bicycles are not permitted.

Caw Caw Interpretive Center is a 654-acre site in Ravenel that is rich in natural, cultural and historical resources. It contains areas managed for wildlife including waterfowl, songbirds, otters, deer and more, as well as favored habitats for rare wildlife such as American alligators, swallow-tailed kites, bald eagles and others. The scenic park features more than seven miles of trails with trail-side exhibits, elevated boardwalks through wetlands, historic rice fields, remnants of a former tea farm and wildlife habitats.

Online registration for Where the Wild Things Run is open through March 5. Registration fees are $32. If spaces are still available, late registration will be held on March 7 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., with an increased fee. Register for the Where the Wild Things Run 5K Run and Walk online at CharlestonCountyParks.com/ WTWTR or call 843-795-4386.

The race is made possible by Food Lion, The Foot Store, Shine Water and Charleston County Parks.