By John Saunders for Island Eye News

Fatigue is a problem that often brings people to Doctors Care. Sometimes they just need some common-sense reminders: Get eight hours’ sleep, eat sensibly from the four basic food groups, exercise three to five days a week and keep weight under control.

But sometimes fatigue is a sign of serious disease. When is it more than fatigue?

It makes sense to consider the most common causes of fatigue first, along with taking a medical history and doing a physical exam. Lab tests may be the next step.

At Doctors Care, we will request a complete blood count (CBC) and blood glucose test, along with checking the thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level. A teenaged patient might be tested for mononucleosis. Test results may suggest whether a patient has an infection, anemia, diabetes, cancer or thyroid disease – any of which can cause fatigue.

Obviously, fatigue might indicate a serious condition for which patients need specialized care. Some additional possibilities are substance abuse, depression, sleep apnea, chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia. In any case, a careful exam can be the first step toward treatment and recovery.

