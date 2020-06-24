What To Expect On Your Next Visit To The Charleston Museum

By Liza Holian for the Island Eye News

The Charleston Museum is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our members, visitors and staff. Below are protocols the museum has implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and what visitors can do to help keep the museum and our historic houses safe for everyone.

We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time.

What to expect on your next visit:

Museum staff have implemented enhanced cleaning procedures at the museum and historic houses, consistent with DHEC, OSHA and CDC guidelines, with hourly cleaning of frequently touched areas.

Because of the many touchable components within them, Kidstory and the Bunting Classroom will be temporarily closed for the safety of you and your children. The Historic Textiles Gallery try-on clothing station, Bunting Natural History Gallery iPads and study drawers will be temporarily unavailable.

The coat check will be temporarily unavailable, and visitors will always be required to keep personal items with them .

Plexiglas sneeze guards have been installed at the Visitor Services Desk.

Touchless credit card transactions (visitors will receive a ticket for multi-site tickets) are in place at the museum and historic houses.

Signage to promote social distancing and hand washing have been installed throughout the museum.

Tours at the historic houses will be provided on the hour so the staff have more time to sanitize the house. The last tour will begin at 4 p.m. The Heyward Washington House did not open until June 15.

Staff will be wearing face shields or masks when working near visitors or other staff.

Staff are required to check their temperature before coming to work.

How you can help:

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks.

Visitors are asked to limit elevator use to their immediate party.

Visitors are encouraged to check their temperature before visiting one of the museum’s sites.

Visitors are always required to keep personal items with them .

In addition, visitors are reminded to practice social distancing while in the museum’s galleries and at the historic houses.