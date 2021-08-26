By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

A pool on Ocean Boulevard might have been the source of an Isle of Palms resident’s battle with West Nile virus.

( Photo provided by Katie Richardson)



Relatives are “cautiously optimistic” that an 86-year-old woman will recover from West Nile virus. A potentially fatal condition she might have contracted from mosquitoes breeding in a stagnant pool in the lot next to her home on the Isle of Palms. Claire Richardson spent a month at a local hospital and in a rehabilitation facility before returning to her home on Ocean Boulevard on July 25. She currently requires 24-hour care. According to Katie Richardson, who lives in California but was among several relatives who traveled to the Lowcountry to help take care of her grandmother, “her brain function is coming back and she is walking and moving, but she can’t do anything on her own.” Marie Hoffman, a Massachusetts resident, said her mom’s problems started on June 16, when she was playing canasta and her friends noticed that she was making uncharacteristic mistakes. A week later, she was having trouble talking, and a former neighbor, Dudley Spangler, took her to the emergency room, where doctors diagnosed a stroke. Not long after, she “fell off the cliff,” Spangler said. “I noticed she had been slipping a little bit mentally, and one day I went down there and she couldn’t complete a sentence,” Spangler commented. Up until June, Hoffman said her mom was a perfectly normal 86 year old. “She took care of her husband, read books, was in a book club, volunteered, cooked, played bridge and canasta and took care of the dog and a vegetable garden,” Hoffman said. “It was sudden, and the symptoms appeared to be dementia.” When Claire’s problems started, doctors didn’t suspect West Nile virus. After further testing, however, they discovered in mid-July that she was suffering from the virus, the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hoffman said the correct diagnosis was determined around July 16, but the family wasn’t notified until Aug. 2.

“It fell through the cracks between (the hospital) and the separate entity that does this type of infectious disease testing,” she explained. But how did she contract West Nile virus? When Spangler visited his former neighbors, he noticed that the lot next door to the Richardsons’ home had been sold and the house was being demolished to make way for a new home. He also saw that the pool, a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, had not been emptied. “I went back there and you couldn’t walk without getting a mosquito bite,” he commented. Spangler contacted the IOP Police Department and Building Department, which got him in touch with the contractor, who drained the pool and installed a pump to get rid of rainwater. In addition, Spangler said, the county treated the yard for mosquitoes. “We’re lucky she didn’t die,” Spangler said. “People need to be aware of these things. If you see it, call the county and call the IOP Police Department.” There are no vaccines or medications to treat West Nile virus, the CDC points out. About one in five people who are infected with the disease develop a fever and other symptoms, and the virus creates serious medical issues for around one out of 150 victims, including inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms can be high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

The CDC says there have been 40 cases of West Nile Virus in 13 states, with three – in Texas, California and Arkansas – resulting in death. However, despite Claire’s diagnosis, the CDC doesn’t list any cases of the virus in South Carolina.