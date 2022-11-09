Wednesday Nicole Update

By Frank Strait for Island Eye News

A loop of true-color satellite imagery from Wednesday morning centered on Nicole as it bears down on Great Abaco Island in The Bahamas.

Since yesterday evening, Nicole’s forecast has remained the same. Our computer model guidance has trended toward good agreement on the track and timing for Nicole as it makes landfall in Florida, then moves through Georgia and South Carolina, increasing confidence in the forecast.

The 10 a.m. EST advisory graphic from NHC for Nicole shows the forecast track

and uncertainty cone, along with current watches and warnings.

There are two primary areas of concern for excessive rainfall as Nicole pushes through on Thursday and Friday. One will be the Lowcountry and southern Central Savannah River Area on Thursday into Thursday night, and the other will be the higher ground in the Upstate on Friday.

The Weather Prediction Center’s excessive rainfall outlook graphic

for Thursday and Thursday night.

The Weather Prediction Center’s excessive rainfall outlook graphic

for Friday and Friday night.

We’re still on track for the rain to start early Thursday along our coast and spread northwestward through the day. The heaviest rainfall occurs in the Lowcountry Thursday afternoon and night. Then our mountains could see enough rain to potentially cause localized flash flooding on Friday. Those areas could receive 2-4 inches of rainfall from Nicole. Other parts of the state are likely to see 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts, though some areas in the Pee Dee region may end up with less than an inch.

Because of the dry conditions across the state, especially in the Upstate, Nicole won’t cause enough rainfall to lead to river flooding in South Carolina.

As I expected yesterday, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has raised the tornado risk ante for us for Thursday and Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center’s Severe Weather Outlook graphic

for Thursday and Thursday night.

The Storm Prediction Center’s Severe Weather Outlook graphic

for Friday and Friday night.

Conditions favorable for Nicole’s thunderstorms to produce isolated tornadoes and locally damaging wind will cover most of the state starting Thursday afternoon in the Lowcountry and spread northward through Thursday night and then end from west to east during Friday. The risk may linger much of the day in the Pee Dee region. Over half of the state is at a risk level 2 of 5 for Thursday or Friday. And areas outside the western Upstate are at least at the level 1 risk.

One thing we in the Climate Office find concerning is the similarity between the forecast track of Nicole and the historical track of Hurricane Jeanne from 2004. Jeanne caused 17 tornadoes in South Carolina. While no two hurricanes are exactly alike, these similarities provide insight into a tropical cyclone’s potential effects.

The track of Hurricane Jeanne from 2004, which is similar to the forecast track for Nicole.

Everyone must remain alert for severe weather watches and warnings, as the risk of tornadoes will occur Thursday night through Friday afternoon. The biggest threat looks to happen in the middle of the night, which is always very dangerous. You will want to ensure that you have at least two ways to receive tornado warnings and that they will wake you if you’re sleeping when a warning is issued for your area. Also, decide on your best shelter area before Thursday night because you may not have time for this when a warning is issued. Advanced planning is the key to protecting your and your family’s lives and property when faced with a tornado risk.

There has been little change to Nicole’s coastal flooding and storm surge forecast since yesterday.

The National Weather Service forecast for tides at the Charleston Harbor

tide gauge through Saturday morning.

Gusty winds along the coast well ahead of Nicole, caused by the pressure gradient between Nicole and a strong high pressure to the north, are already causing flooding at high tide along our coast. This pattern will continue through tomorrow, then Nicole’s storm surge will affect our coast Thursday night into Friday. The timing of the worst surge remains uncertain; it will hit sometime Thursday night or Friday morning. If the surge comes at high tide, water levels might be even higher than forecast. If it’s between high tides, a prolonged period of moderate-to-major flooding will occur. The latest surge forecast calls for a surge of 1-2 feet along the Grand Strand and 2-4 feet along the Lowcountry coast.

NHC’s Peak Storm Surge Forecast graphic from 10 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Keep in mind that this is the forecast surge on top of the tidal water level.

The wind risk from Nicole looks about the same as it did yesterday. It will weaken steadily after making landfall in Florida late tonight. Sustained winds will be around 40 mph while Nicole moves through South Carolina on Friday, but these winds will mainly be confined to our coast and coastal waters.

Peak gusts, however, can reach 55 mph along the Lowcountry coast, 40-50 mph along the rest of the Coastal Plain, and 35-40 mph elsewhere in the state. Combined with the soaking rain, this might be enough to knock down a few trees and power lines.

Nicole will pass over warm water containing a lot of heat until it lands tonight. It is forecast to become a hurricane, and there’s still a chance it will get a little stronger than the forecast before landfall.

NHC’s forecast track for Nicole superimposed on a plot of ocean heat content.

Source: NOAA-AOML PhOD Ocean Observations Viewer

If it does, that will increase impacts in South Carolina a bit.

Be sure you’re prepared for Nicole to pass through. As always, preparation tips are found at hurricane.sc. See y’all again tomorrow!