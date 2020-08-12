Waving Goodbye

By Rae Walberg for The Island Eye News

As the expiration date for the lease between Tidal Wave Water Sports and the city of Isle of Palms approaches, with no guarantee that it will be renewed, residents, Council members and workers fear that the water equipment and rental company could be leaving the IOP Marina and the island forever.

“Once we are gone, there is no bringing us back,” Tidal Wave co-owner Michael Fiem said.

“It will put us in the worst financial possibility you can ever imagine.”

What has seemed to Fiem like a neverending battle for a new lease agreement has disrupted his daily life and caused him years of anxiety.

“I have been waiting for three-and-ahalf years what my next stage in life is going to be. Everything has been put on hold, and the Council has in a cavalier manner allowed it to stay on hold with no regards to our personal lives, our personal financial lives, nothing,” Fiem said.

For seasonal Tidal Wave worker and Ladson teacher Noel Krug, if the company closes its doors on IOP, she will be deprived of a necessary second source of income.

“Because I’m a teacher, I don’t make that much, so this job really helps me out to kind of fill in those gaps,” Krug said.

Similarly, co-worker Michelle Laraia said the end of Tidal Wave on the island would mean losing her first job and a place her family visited for more than 20 years.

“That would mean I am out of a summer job. I do rely on Tidal Wave to come back every year,” Laraia said.

According to IOP City Administrator Desiree Fragoso, the City Council voted not to renew Tidal Wave’s existing lease on April 23, 2019.

Fiem explained that neither Tidal Wave nor the Council was in favor of the pre-existing lease.

He pointed out that Tidal Wave has offered an agreement where the company would pay twice its current rate and cover the cost of all repairs except dredging.

However, in July 2019, he said he was surprised to receive a letter from the city stating that the agreement was not going to be renewed, especially since he was under the impression that the Council was simply not going to “renew the lease as written.” He said a new lease has not been drafted.

“We’ve been waiting for a few years now to try to update our lease, and we are still waiting,” he said.

In recent years, many Council members have expressed their desire to make the Marina more residential-friendly and have suggested making space for a public fishing dock or a kayak launch.

Fragoso said that discussions regarding the future of Tidal Wave’s space date back to 2017 and cited minutes from an August City Council meeting where there was a motion to notify the business that the Council did not intend to renew its lease.

During a Real Property Committee meeting in April 2019, Council Member Randy Bell said that he believes there has been overcommercialization of the Marina.

“Does the Marina exist for the purpose of commercial industry or should the Marina be returning some residential value that is not to be paid for as a transactional activity at the Marina?” Bell asked in the meeting.

Bell failed to respond to several requests to comment for this article.

Council Member Jimmy Ward, a Coast Guard veteran with extensive search and rescue experience, would like to keep Tidal Wave on the island. He believes the city needs “to do everything to accommodate them.”

“They have done a lot of rescues that the Isle of Palms Fire and Rescue Department couldn’t get there as quickly as they could, so that’s one of the pluses of having Tidal Wave there,” Ward said. “Tidal Wave provides a real lifesaving service to the city, free of charge.”

In January, the city hosted a Marina Visioning Workshop which allowed island residents to vote for which services they wanted to start, stop and continue at the Marina.

Residents who were not able to make it could also email their votes.

Even with a room of largely older residents, Fiem said that there was overwhelming support for Tidal Wave.

“If we won this room, we won everyone,” he commented.

Following the workshop, Fiem said he pressed the city to quickly publish the results, but he pointed out that they were finally delivered during a July Council meeting “in a very odd fashion.”

“This is seven months later. No mention of it; no nothing. Just all the sudden it’s on the docket,” Fiem said.

According to Fragoso, plans to present the results of the workshop to the City Council in March were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s shutdown of non-essential services.

“The city had to put everything on hold while we focused, managed and responded to this unprecedented situation,” Fragoso said. “As the city began to resume some normal operations this summer, this topic and discussion was re-introduced.”

According to Fiem, the results are “selectively skewed” because they do not include data gathered from the January workshop.

In addition to delayed results, the outcome of a 2018 South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control 2018 audit also has complicated the lease agreement. According to Fragoso, DHEC found that Tidal Wave’s dock was permitted to the Marina tenants and not to the city and that the existing floating docks “were encroaching on the 125’ construction setback of the Intracoastal Waterway.”

“It is the city’s goal to receive all permits and do this work this fall,” Fragoso said.

Even after years of uncertainty, Fiem continues to maintain his optimism.

“I hope for the good in people,” he said, adding that he has relied on the support of local residents to remind him that he is not a “black sheep” on an island that doesn’t want his business.

“There’s been times where all I’m doing is fighting with Council, and I don’t get out and see the public. But whenever I go out to eat or anything on the island, the citizens re-affirm that we are welcome, and we are an asset to the island,” he concluded.

