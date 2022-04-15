Warm Weather Means Beach Traffic Management

Hello! Spring has arrived along with the pollen and spring break visitors. Our crowds will only grow larger each week from here on out, so we are continuing meetings with our partners from Sullivan’s Island and Mount Pleasant to coordinate our beach traffic management for the season.

There will be messaging via web and social media outlets, while these efforts won’t necessarily reduce the volume of beach traffic, it will help us by expanding our messaging reach to folks coming from neighboring communities by providing real time traffic, parking, weather and other information that should help them better plan their beach trips. The messaging plan includes traffic maps for Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and Folly Beach that feature drive times and real time traffic cameras.

Aerial maps of the three beach towns that would be used to clearly identify paid, metered, and free parking in the three beach communities.

A beach information webpage that would include the following information:

• Weather

• Parking info both paid and free

• Parking Rules

• Traffic Maps

• Traffic Cams

• Busiest times

• Waze embed

• Gas Buddy

• Beach Rules

• Carta’s beach shuttle – ridecarta.com/ services/beachreachshuttle/

• County Park info for IOP & Folly

The messaging will include the best times to head to the beach based on traffic counts from prior years. The drive times will be livestreamed and real time traffic cameras on Saturday mornings when folks are preparing to go to the beach as well as share the maps showing parking availability.

How to know what’s going on?

The City’s website, iop.net , is the best place. There is a calendar detailing all the various upcoming meetings and events, platform to view any past committee or council meetings, mayor’s messages, updates on various projects and other information you may find useful. Under the Government tab/mayor, I am doing routine updates via a Mayor’s Message section on our website to provide a little more explanation or context into our decisions and actions. I hope you find these helpful as our goal is to be timely and consistent with sharing information about the decisions impacting our community.

Frequently Asked Questions – Accommodations Taxes

There has been much discussion over the past few months about accommodations taxes, which are a significant source of revenue for our City.

I thought it might be helpful to provide a FAQ to ensure a common level of understanding of what they are and how they are used by the City.

1. What are the accommodations taxes?

These are taxes applied to any overnight accommodations – for example: hotel, short term rentals, VRBO, Airbnb, etc.

2. What kinds of accommodations taxes are there?

There are three (3) types:

• State Accommodations – Tax imposed by the state of South Carolina is 2% of the base rate of the rental.

• Municipal Accommodations – Tax imposed by Charleston County and the City of Isle of Palms. The combined tax cannot exceed 3% of the base rate of the rental. Currently, Charleston County imposes a 2% tax and the City of IOP imposes a 1% tax for a total of 3%.

• Beach Preservation – Fee imposed by the City of Isle of Palms is 1% of the base rate of the rental and must be used exclusively for beach maintenance and access.

3. How much does the City receive in accommodations tax?

In fiscal year 2021, the City received approximately a total of $5.6M in accommodations tax revenue: $1.8 million in Municipal Accommodations taxes, $2.5 million in State Accommodation taxes and $1.3 million in Beach Preservation taxes.

4. How can the City use the Municipal Accommodations taxes it receives?

Municipal Accommodations tax revenue may be used for the following activities:

• Tourism-related buildings including civic centers, coliseums and aquariums

• Tourism-related cultural, recreational or historic facilities

• Beach access, renourishment or other tourism-related lands and water access

• Highways, roads, streets and bridges providing access to tourist destinations

• Advertisements and promotions related to tourism development

• Water and sewer infrastructure to serve tourism-related demand

• City may also use these funds for police, fire protection, emergency medical services and emergency preparedness operations directly attendant to those facilities.

IOP uses the revenue from this fund for road right-of-way maintenance, drainage improvements, parking management and enforcement, holiday decorations in Front Beach, additional law enforcement support during the summer season, solid waste disposal, beach access path maintenance, special equipment for the Fire Department, several positions in the Police and Fire Departments and operating expenses in the Public Works Department.

5. How can the City use the State Accommodations taxes it receives?

State law dictates how State Accommodations tax revenue must be allocated and used:

• The first $25,000 plus 5% of the balance received is used for general City operations

• 30% must be used only for advertising and promotion of tourism to develop and increase tourist attendance through the generation of publicity..

For the past 25 years these funds have gone to the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) to market our region across the U. S. and world.

• The remaining 65% may be used by municipalities for the following activities:

i. Advertising and promotion of tourism so as to develop and increase tourist attendance through the generation of publicity

ii. Promotion of the arts and cultural events

iii. Construction, maintenance and operation of facilities for civic and cultural activities including construction and maintenance of access and other nearby roads and utilities for the facilities

iv. The criminal justice system, law enforcement, fire protection, solid waste collection, and health facilities when required to serve tourists and tourist facilities. This is based on the estimated percentage of costs directly attributed to tourists

v. Public facilities such as restrooms, dressing rooms, parks and parking lots

vi. Tourist shuttle transportation

vii. Control and repair of waterfront erosion, including beach renourishment

viii. Operating visitor information centers IOP uses the revenue from the State Accommodations tax for maintenance of parks, the July 4 fireworks show and other special events, equipment for fire and police, parking management and enforcement, maintenance and management of the public restrooms on Front Beach, beach garbage collection, and for infrastructure improvements in the commercial district. Additionally, State Accommodations tax funds support several positions in the Police and Fire Department and 75% of the debt service for the City’s marina.

6. What is the breakdown of the State Accommodations tax?

For the City’s fiscal year 2021, the 5% allocated to our General Fund was $147,237; the 30% was $733,416 and the 65% was $1,589,078.

7. Why has IOP chosen the CVB to receive the 30%?

The City is required to select one or more organizations, such as a chamber of commerce, visitor and convention bureau or regional tourism commission, which has an existing, ongoing tourism promotion program. If no organization like the CVB exists, the City could create a non-profit organization that has an ongoing tourism promotion program to manage and direct these funds for tourism promotion and advertisement.

8. Can a portion of the 30% of State Accommodations tax be used for other projects or needs other than advertisement and promotion of tourism?

No. State law states that 30% of the State Accommodations Tax revenue must be allocated and used only for advertising and promotion of tourism to develop and increase tourist attendance through the generation of publicity.

9. Who oversees all this revenue?

• The Municipal Accommodations taxes are tracked and managed by our Finance Director and City Administrator and like all other City revenues, management oversight is provided by the Ways and Means Committee and City Council.

• Municipalities receiving more than $50,000 in State Accommodations taxes must appoint an advisory committee that makes recommendations to City Council on how to spend this revenue.

Also, the Tourism Expenditure Review Committee, created in 2001 by the state legislature, is responsible for monitoring accommodations tax reporting for compliance with the law.

DISCLOSURE: This is not intended to be a legal document but rather a simplification of Chapter 4 of Title 6 of the South Carolina Code of Laws. Please refer to state law for exact language. The language contained in the South Carolina Code of Law supersedes any language here.

Upcoming events – check out iop.net for details

April 16 – Easter Bunny Brunch

April 29 – Coffee with the Mayor

Thank you for the opportunity to serve! See you around our island.

Phillip Pounds, Mayor

843-252-5359 |

ppounds@iop.net