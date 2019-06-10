Wando Mount Pleasant Library Now Open To The Public

By Doug Reynolds for Island Eye News

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) officially opened the Wando Mount Pleasant Library, located at 1400 Carolina Park Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, June 10.

“We are thrilled with this example of library innovation and accessibility for all of Charleston County’s residents,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “This is one of many new facilities launching system-wide that will provide exceptional library service, as well as access to emerging technologies and resources that the public can embrace as their own.”

This facility is the first of five new libraries to open after the passing of a 2014 $108.5 million referendum calling for new facilities and the renovation and update of the existing branches. The referendum was approved by 74% of Charleston County voters.

“The new Wando Mount Pleasant Library represents the first of five new chapters for lifelong learning for thousands of people in Charleston County,” said CCPL Board of Trustees Chair Andy Brack. “We’re thrilled with the beauty and capacities of the new building. But what’s even more exciting is the learning, collaboration and energy that will grow year after year within these walls.”

The new branch was designed by architecture firm LS3P and built by MB Kahn. Carolina Park Development donated the land for the facility, along with $1.2 million toward its construction.

Construction of the 40,000 square-foot facility began in December 2017. Features include:

250-seat Auditorium

Study Rooms

Self-check Kiosks

Automated Materials Handling

Digital Media (Recording) Studio

Two Editing Labs

Two Creative Studios/Makerspaces

Storytime Room

Teen Lounge with Gaming Room

Outdoor Reading Areas

Learning (Computer) Lab

The ribbon cutting ceremony included speakers from the library and Charleston County Government, as well as elected officials. Following the ceremony, patrons had the opportunity to attend several opening day programs including a special storytime featuring CCPL’s mascot, Owlbert, learn about the areas rich sweetgrass basket history, attend author talks, and hear a historical account of the 10-mile area by CCPL historian Dr. Nic Butler.

For more information about this library branch and updates on the construction of the other facilities, please visit ccpl.org/construction.