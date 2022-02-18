Walking On Water

By Water Mission for Island Eye News

Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization, is hosting its 16th annual Walk for Water on March 26 to raise awareness about the global water crisis.

Today, this crisis leaves more than 2.2 billion people around the world without access to clean, safe water.

In many countries, women and children walk more than three miles each day to retrieve water for their families that is often unsafe to drink. By joining the Walk for Water, participants will help Water Mission provide accessible, lifesaving safe water solutions for communities in need around the world. This year, walkers will gather at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

Online registration is now open at charlestonwalk.org where participants can sign up individually, join an existing team, or start their own walk team.