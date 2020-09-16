By Lauren Van Liew for The Island Eye News

The Ruth and Bill Baker Art Sales Gallery. (Photo courtesy of The Gibbes Museum of Arts).

The recently-opened Ruth and Bill Baker Art Sales Gallery, located on the first floor of the Gibbes Museum of Art in Charleston, will exhibit and offer for sale the works of the museum’s visiting artists.

The Gibbes’ Visiting Artist Series highlights South Carolina artists whose work contributes to a new understanding of art in the South by providing them with a workspace and platform to showcase their art.

“The opening of our new Art Sales Gallery is an extension of our education corridor, which allows our visitors to experience the art-making process,” said Angela Mack, executive director of the Gibbes Museum of Art. “Through this new venture, we hope to not only provide career support to artists but to offer a new resource for art collectors to shop for locally created works of art.”

The inaugural exhibition in the Art Sales Gallery will be Summer Reflection, featuring works by past participating visiting artists including Becca Barnet, Kristy Bishop, David Boatwright, Adam Eddy, Tim Hussey, Leigh Magar, Hirona Matsuda, Kristi Ryba and Charles Williams.

The Visiting Artist Series promotes creativity, introduces new art forms, provides perspective on larger community issues, encourages freedom of thought and connects with the broadest possible audience. The program features six to eight contemporary artists annually.

Current visiting artists include Katherine Dunlap and Antwon Ford, who will be at the Gibbes through Sept. 27.

The Gibbes is now accepting submissions for the Visiting Artist Series.

Artists who currently live in South Carolina can apply for a four- to six-week session with a proposal introducing their current studio practice, artwork content and type of project they would like to accomplish through a residency at the Gibbes Museum of Art. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Vv7zDf.

Home to the Carolina Art Association, established in 1858, the Gibbes Museum of Art is recognized among the oldest arts organizations in the United States. Housing one of the foremost collections of American Art from the 18th century to the present, the museum’s mission is to enhance lives through art by engaging people of every background and experience with art and artists of enduring quality and by providing opportunities to learn, to discover, to enjoy and to be inspired by the creative process.