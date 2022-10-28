Visionary Women’s Exchange Club Holds Inaugural Meeting

Provided for Island Eye News

The Visionary Women’s Exchange Club held their club opening meeting on Oct. 2. The club was sponsored by the Isle of Palms Exchange Club and the Evening and Latin Exchange Clubs of Charleston, SC. The main mission of the National Exchange Club is the prevention of child abuse.

This club of 21 charter members has decided that their main focus will be working with issues surrounding women and children and helping to prevent them. They will also do community service, honor our Veterans through Americanism projects and work with our Youth.

The Visionary Women’s Exchange Club joins 23 other clubs, most in the Lowcountry, in the South Carolina Exchange Club District.