Virtual Pirates

By Sabrina Lavender for The Island Eye News

Its walking tours shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Charleston Pirate Tours is now offering virtual tours online, free of charge to anyone who wants to watch.

“We’d been planning this project for quite a while,” according to co-owner Sabrina Lavender. “We were going to launch the videos in April for Charleston’s 350th anniversary, but, because of COVID-19, we decided to start early.”

The pre-recorded tours cover topics including the general history of Charleston and the surrounding area, pirate history, ghost stories and Gullah history and legends. There’s even one on Lowcountry food that includes Lavender’s own recipe for red rice. She said depending on the length of the shutdown, Charleston Pirate Tours might produce additional videos from the front porch of the Lavender home on Isle of Palms. Her husband Eric is the pirate who does Ghostly Tide Tales on the beach for IOP.

“These are great for entertainment and also a great option for parents to use for home-schooling, as all of the videos are relatively short,” Lavender said.

The tours are posted on Facebook (facebook.com/ pg/charlestonpirate/videos; Twitter (twitter.com/ chaspiratetours); and at charlestonpiratetour.com/ charleston-vlog.