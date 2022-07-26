Staff Report for Island Eye News

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar (left) visited the Lowcountry last week en route to a victory parade with the team’s newly won Stanley Cup, the NHL’s championship trophy.

Bednar was a former player, coach and hall of famer for the South Carolina Stingrays. He made a special trip to his offseason home on Isle of Palms, where he made an appearance with the hardware at Islander 71. Mayor Phillip Pounds (right) later presented him with a key to the city inscribed with a special message that read: “In Recognition of Coach Jared Bednar, IOP is proud you are one of us.”