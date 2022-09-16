Van Gogh Exhibit Extends Stay Due To High Demand

By Arielle Alpino For The Island Eye News

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, an internationally acclaimed Vincent Van Gogh multimedia exhibit that has sold more than 3 million tickets globally, has extended its stay at the Charleston Area Convention Center through September 25. The traveling exhibit was originally scheduled to leave the Lowcountry after its final event on September 4, but has announced it will stay in Charleston for an additional three weeks due to its high attendance and popularity. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is the largest immersive exhibit in the country and features more than 300 pieces by the world-renowned artist, including “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night.” As attendees explore the 30,000-square-foot exhibit, they also get to hear Van Gogh’s dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score, creating an unmatched narrative experience. Created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s renowned Normal Studio, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has captivated audiences across the globe by enveloping them in the artist’s iconic masterpieces and transporting them into his spirit. “We are so grateful and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasm towards the experience,” said St-Arnaud. “Since its early inception, we knew that we wanted to create a very personal and awe-inspiring experience for the audience. When we feel the appreciation, it’s hard to put into words the wonderful feeling it gives you. It’s why we do what we do and it makes all the hard work worth it.” “We are thrilled that audiences in Charleston have responded so positively to Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” said Justin Paquin, Producer at Paquin Entertainment Group. “We are excited that more Van Gogh fans will be able to see this exhibition.”

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is open in Charleston now through Sept. 25. Admission starts at $36.99 for adults and $21.99 for children, plus ticketing fees. Tickets can be purchased online at vangoghcharleston.com.

WHEN: Sept 8 – 25 (closed Mon – Wed) Thur: 11am – 6pm (final entry 5pm) Fri: 1pm – 8pm (final entry 7pm) Sat & Sun: 10am- 5pm (final entry 4pm)

WHERE: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418

TICKETS: vangoghcharleston.com