Vacation Bible School Summer Camps On The Islands

SUNRISE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

3222 Middle St.

Sullivan’s Island

843.883.3888 SunrisePresbyterianChurch.org

WHAT: Vacation Bible School – SHIPWRECKED!

WHEN: June 17-21, 9 a.m.-noon

MORE INFO: Get ready for an adventure to an uncharted island where kids are rescued by Jesus. This VBS will teach kids to be anchored in the truth that Jesus carries them through life’s storms, this year featuring musical guest Irene Rose. Serves 3 year olds (by 9/1/18) through 5th grade. To register visit VBSPro. events/p/events/mysunrise.

CHURCH OF THE HOLY CROSS

2520 Middle St.

Sullivan’s Island

843.883.3586 HolyCross.net

WHAT: Summer Camp Sessions

WHEN: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 3-7, Under the Sea June 10-14, Olympic Games June 17-21, Superheroes June 24-28, AARGH Matey July 8-12, Backyard Bash July 15-19, All About Art July 22-26, Dino Decades of Fun July 29-Aug 2, Water, Water Everywhere

MORE INFO: Camps are for ages 1-6. For information and to register online visit HolyCross.net/kidsclub.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

21st Ave. and Palm Blvd.

Isle of Palms

843.886.6610

IOPMethodist.com

WHAT: Vacation Bible School – There is a Jungle Out There!

WHEN: Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14, 9 a.m.-noon

MORE INFO: Kindergarten thru 5th graders will learn not to fear, because God is with us and won’t abandon us, while engaging in bible stories, music crafts and games in a jungle environment. Register online at IOPMethodist.com/ connect-with-first-church/vacationbible-school or call the Church Office. You may also register Monday morning June 10.

MARK’S LUTHERAN & DEEPWATER CHURCH

300 Palm Blvd.

Isle of Palms

843.708.4970

DeepwaterChurch.cc

WHAT: VBS 2019 – The Forever Superhero

WHEN: Tuesday, June 25 – Thursday, June 27 5:30-8 p.m.

MORE INFO: St. Mark’s Lutheran & DeepWater Church are excited to work together for VBS this summer and invite current 4K-5th graders to join us! Each evening starts with a high-energy celebration time that will include music, humor, stories and more. After the opening celebration we will move into rotations that will include crafts, recreation, music and lesson. Each jam-packed evening will include dinner. Cost is $10 per child. Register at IslandsVBS.com.