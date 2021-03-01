By Charleston Music Hall for The Island Eye News

We’re excited to team up with 34 West Theater Company to present their musical comedy, “Uptown Girl.” During these difficult times, we think it is more important than ever for us to be working together.

The local venues have done a nice job of communicating and commiserating with each other through this pandemic.

We do not see the other venues in town as competition but as neighbors, colleagues, friends.

This pandemic has been absolutely detrimental to the arts and entertainment industry; however, we do have a unique opportunity for us to try some new things and to work with new people. While the Music Hall is only allowed to have 250 people inside at the moment, 34 West is currently at a capacity of 30 people.

We look forward to working with this great company on this creative, original, and hilarious piece and hopefully present it to more viewers.

If March 12 sells well, we will be adding a performance on March 13. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8pm. Performance is 80 minutes long.

Masks are required to be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

“Uptown Girl” is “Pretty in Pink” meets “Working Girl” in this charming musical-comedy from 34 West Theater. A jersey girl must choose between her hometown sweetheart and a rich but sensitive executive.

80’s tunes abound in this epic rom-com featuring Becca Anderson with co-founders of 34 West Jeff Querin and Stephen Wayne.