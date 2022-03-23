Unparalleled Policewomen In The Line Of Duty

By Mimi Wood for The Island Eye News

Isle of Palms Police Department officers Cpl. Louise Hardy (left) and Sgt. Sharon Baldrick.

“You know that one kid in school who was always breaking the line, walking on the left when everyone was supposed to be on the right?” asked Sgt. Sharon Baldrick, a 19-year veteran of the Isle of Palms Police Department. “Well, that wasn’t me,” she laughs. “I was the sheepherder, getting that kid back in line. I followed the rules.” Fast forward a couple decades, and Baldrick is still keeping people in line… and reducing lines… and keeping lines moving … traffic lines, that is. Baldrick is one of just 13 police officers in South Carolina, out of approximately 12,000, who is certified as a Traffic Safety Instructor (TSI) and a Drug Recognition Expert Instructor (DRE). Furthermore, she’s the only woman that holds both of those certifications. In earning her TSI designation, Baldrick successfully completed all the advanced collision reconstruction classes. That means she’s pretty good at figuring out what happened in the aftermath of a collision, based on speed, angle of impact, and a myriad of other factors, all involving precise calculations. She actually loves this stuff. With regard to her expertise as a DRE, don’t let her approachable demeanor fool you. Baldrick has zero tolerance for anyone who drives impaired, stating “I don’t want to be knocking on anyone’s door telling them their loved one is not coming home.”

She is adept at identifying impairment from all types of substances, and is responsible for training her colleagues to do so. “We can tell,” she states emphatically, “don’t do it.” Compared to “a hummingbird on espresso,” Cpl. Louise Hardy doesn’t deny that she has an abundance of energy, evidenced in the various IOPPD programs that are either her responsibility, or that she created, or both. She’s the department’s CALEA Manager, ensuring the IOPPD consistently achieves the rigorous standards needed to qualify for this elite law enforcement agency, year after year. Hardy is the department’s first Emergency Manager, responsible for “creating action plans that would reduce the impact of both natural and man-made threats to our island,”she explains. It’s in her role as Community Relations Manager that Hardy has created numerous programs designed to foster a strong partnership between the community and the IOPPD: National Night Out, Coffee with a Cop, Kids and Cops, Lunch Buddies, and her personal favorite, Pops and Cops. “I love the excitement of the kids, seeing a cop on the beach. I also love handing out Freeze Pops!” Although their talents are utilized in completely different areas of the law, both women are passionate about one thing: education. Hardy states, “Education is so important for police officers. It teaches us critical thinking, how to make better decisions when on the road, and improves our writing skills.” She is a year away from receiving her Doctorate in Criminal Justice. Baldrick, with a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice, agrees. “An educated officer shows dedication to their field, as well as being open to new ideas. An officer who puts value on education is always wanting to improve and be the best they can be.”

As Women’s History Month winds down, it’s impossible to quantify how much these two women have contributed to the spirit and well-being of Isle of Palms. Their dedication and professionalism is unparalleled.