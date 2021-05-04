HTML tutorial

May 04 2021

Unofficial May 4, 2021 Election Results

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Mayor –

*O’Neil – 681

Clark – 424

Council –

*Novak – 720

*Visser – 688

*Millimet – 686

Reese – 481

Pennington – 409

All results will be made official on Thursday at Noon.

