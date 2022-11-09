Unofficial 2022 Election Results

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Isle Of Palms 1A

STRAIGHT PARTY 1 (Vote For 1)

UNCUNC United Citizens0.00%0 GRNGRN Green0.68%2 REPREP Republican74.74%219 ALNALN Alliance0.00%0 LIBLIB Libertarian0.00%0 DEMDEM Democratic24.57%72 293

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette57.53%378 LIBLIB LIB Bruce Reeves/Jessica Ethridge1.07%7 DEMDEM DEM Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey41.25%271 NONNON Write-In0.15%1 657

Secretary of State (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Mark Hammond70.19%452 DEMDEM DEM Rosemounda Peggy Butler29.81%192 NONNON Write-In0.00%0 644

State Treasurer (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Curtis Loftis82.90%480 ALNALN ALN Sarah E Work16.93%98 NONNON Write-In0.17%1 579

Attorney General (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Alan Wilson97.02%488 NONNON Write-In2.98%15 503

Comptroller General (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Richard Eckstrom99.40%498 NONNON Write-In0.60%3 501

State Superintendent of Education (Vote For 1)

GRNGRN GRN Patricia M Mickel1.60%10 REPREP REP Ellen Weaver61.92%387 ALNALN ALN Lisa Ellis4.32%27 DEMDEM DEM Lisa Ellis32.16%201 NONNON Write-In0.00%0 625

Commissioner of Agriculture (Vote For 1)

UNCUNC UNC Chris Nelums3.57%20 GRNGRN GRN David Edmond15.36%86 REPREP REP Hugh Weathers80.89%453 NONNON Write-In0.18%1 560

U.S. Senate (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Tim Scott72.12%463 DEMDEM DEM Krystle Matthews27.73%178 NONNON Write-In0.16%1 642

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1 (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Nancy Mace61.76%399 ALNALN ALN Joseph Oddo1.55%10 DEMDEM DEM Annie Andrews36.53%236 NONNON Write-In0.15%1 646

State House of Representatives, District 112 (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Joe Bustos70.33%448 DEMDEM DEM David Stanley Artushin29.67%189 NONNON Write-In0.00%0 637

Probate Judge (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Irv Condon71.79%458 DEMDEM DEM Tamara Cunningham Curry28.21%180 NONNON Write-In0.00%0 638

County Council District 2 (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Larry Kobrovsky99.39%491 NONNON Write-In0.61%3 494

Register of Deeds (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Bob McIntyre61.94%384 DEMDEM DEM Karen Lesser Hollings38.06%236 NONNON Write-In0.00%0 620

Soil and Water District Commission (Vote For 2)

NONNON John D Barr55.21%270 NONNON Hal Hanvey43.97%215 NONNON Write-In0.82%4 489

School Board of Trustees District 2 (Vote For 1)

NONNON Grace Bouldin Cowan34.05%158 NONNON Seana J Flynn4.09%19 NONNON Sarah Shad Johnson14.66%68 NONNON Ed Kelley32.54%151 NONNON Ej Milligan0.43%2 NONNON Elizabeth Moffly14.01%65 NONNON Write-In0.22%1 464

Constituent School Board District 2 Moultrie At Large (Vote For 1)

NONNON Marshelle LaTonya Grant32.08%111 NONNON Mike Lawrie52.31%181 NONNON Jason T P Staker14.74%51 NONNON Write-In0.87%3 346

Constituent School Board District 2 Mount Pleasant (Vote For 1)

NONNON Steve Ripley37.35%121 NONNON Mark R Ruppel34.57%112 NONNON Jason T P Staker27.47%89 NONNON Write-In0.62%2 324

Statewide Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)

NONNON Yes62.03%366 NONNON No37.97%224 590

Statewide Constitutional Amendment 2 (Vote For 1)

NONNON Yes63.24%363 NONNON No36.76%211 574

City of Isle of Palms Referendum (Vote For 1)

NONNON In favor of the question29.45%187 NONNON Opposed to the question70.55%448 635

Isle Of Palms 1B

STRAIGHT PARTY 1 (Vote For 1)

UNCUNC United Citizens0.00%0 GRNGRN Green0.00%0 REPREP Republican69.51%253 ALNALN Alliance0.00%0 LIBLIB Libertarian0.27%1 DEMDEM Democratic30.22%110 364

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette55.78%473 LIBLIB LIB Bruce Reeves/Jessica Ethridge1.30%11 DEMDEM DEM Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey42.92%364 NONNON Write-In0.00%0 848

Secretary of State (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Mark Hammond66.87%555 DEMDEM DEM Rosemounda Peggy Butler32.89%273 NONNON Write-In0.24%2 830

State Treasurer (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Curtis Loftis82.48%612 ALNALN ALN Sarah E Work17.12%127 NONNON Write-In0.40%3 742

Attorney General (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Alan Wilson96.04%630 NONNON Write-In3.96%26 656

Comptroller General (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Richard Eckstrom97.98%629 NONNON Write-In2.02%13 642

State Superintendent of Education (Vote For 1)

GRNGRN GRN Patricia M Mickel0.85%7 REPREP REP Ellen Weaver56.88%471 ALNALN ALN Lisa Ellis7.00%58 DEMDEM DEM Lisa Ellis35.14%291 NONNON Write-In0.12%1 828

Commissioner of Agriculture (Vote For 1)

UNCUNC UNC Chris Nelums3.56%26 GRNGRN GRN David Edmond19.59%143 REPREP REP Hugh Weathers76.58%559 NONNON Write-In0.27%2 730

U.S. Senate (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Tim Scott68.45%575 DEMDEM DEM Krystle Matthews31.43%264 NONNON Write-In0.12%1 840

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1 (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Nancy Mace59.67%503 ALNALN ALN Joseph Oddo0.71%6 DEMDEM DEM Annie Andrews39.26%331 NONNON Write-In0.36%3 843

State House of Representatives, District 112 (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Joe Bustos66.55%553 DEMDEM DEM David Stanley Artushin33.33%277 NONNON Write-In0.12%1 831

Probate Judge (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Irv Condon67.46%564 DEMDEM DEM Tamara Cunningham Curry32.54%272 NONNON Write-In0.00%0 836

County Council District 2 (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Larry Kobrovsky98.72%616 NONNON Write-In1.28%8 624

Register of Deeds (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Bob McIntyre60.03%476 DEMDEM DEM Karen Lesser Hollings39.97%317 NONNON Write-In0.00%0 793

Soil and Water District Commission (Vote For 2)

NONNON John D Barr55.89%351 NONNON Hal Hanvey43.31%272 NONNON Write-In0.80%5 628

School Board of Trustees District 2 (Vote For 1)

NONNON Grace Bouldin Cowan25.08%150 NONNON Seana J Flynn2.51%15 NONNON Sarah Shad Johnson26.92%161 NONNON Ed Kelley30.27%181 NONNON Ej Milligan1.51%9 NONNON Elizabeth Moffly13.21%79 NONNON Write-In0.50%3 598

Constituent School Board District 2 Moultrie At Large (Vote For 1)

NONNON Marshelle LaTonya Grant38.41%174 NONNON Mike Lawrie42.60%193 NONNON Jason T P Staker18.10%82 NONNON Write-In0.88%4 453

Constituent School Board District 2 Mount Pleasant (Vote For 1)

NONNON Steve Ripley41.04%174 NONNON Mark R Ruppel37.74%160 NONNON Jason T P Staker20.75%88 NONNON Write-In0.47%2 424

Statewide Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)

NONNON Yes57.96%444 NONNON No42.04%322 766

Statewide Constitutional Amendment 2 (Vote For 1)

NONNON Yes57.60%432 NONNON No42.40%318 750

City of Isle of Palms Referendum (Vote For 1)

NONNON In favor of the question23.52%195 NONNON Opposed to the question76.48%634 829

STRAIGHT PARTY 1 (Vote For 1)

UNCUNC United Citizens0.42%2 GRNGRN Green0.21%1 REPREP Republican57.29%275 ALNALN Alliance0.00%0 LIBLIB Libertarian0.42%2 DEMDEM Democratic41.67%200 480

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette44.80%517 LIBLIB LIB Bruce Reeves/Jessica Ethridge0.95%11 DEMDEM DEM Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey53.99%623 NONNON Write-In0.26%3 1,154

Secretary of State (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Mark Hammond56.51%638 DEMDEM DEM Rosemounda Peggy Butler43.31%489 NONNON Write-In0.18%2 1,129

State Treasurer (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Curtis Loftis73.17%701 ALNALN ALN Sarah E Work25.99%249 NONNON Write-In0.84%8 958

Attorney General (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Alan Wilson92.64%705 NONNON Write-In7.36%56 761

Comptroller General (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Richard Eckstrom96.57%731 NONNON Write-In3.43%26 757

State Superintendent of Education (Vote For 1)

GRNGRN GRN Patricia M Mickel1.52%17 REPREP REP Ellen Weaver49.33%553 ALNALN ALN Lisa Ellis3.30%37 DEMDEM DEM Lisa Ellis45.67%512 NONNON Write-In0.18%2 1,121

Commissioner of Agriculture (Vote For 1)

UNCUNC UNC Chris Nelums4.67%44 GRNGRN GRN David Edmond24.81%234 REPREP REP Hugh Weathers69.99%660 NONNON Write-In0.53%5 943

U.S. Senate (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Tim Scott57.05%643 DEMDEM DEM Krystle Matthews42.41%478 NONNON Write-In0.53%6 1,127

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1 (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Nancy Mace47.69%547 ALNALN ALN Joseph Oddo0.61%7 DEMDEM DEM Annie Andrews51.53%591 NONNON Write-In0.17%2 1,147

State House of Representatives, District 112 (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Joe Bustos53.83%604 DEMDEM DEM David Stanley Artushin46.08%517 NONNON Write-In0.09%1 1,122

Probate Judge (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Irv Condon59.54%671 DEMDEM DEM Tamara Cunningham Curry40.46%456 NONNON Write-In0.00%0 1,127

County Council District 2 (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Larry Kobrovsky97.18%759 NONNON Write-In2.82%22 781

Register of Deeds (Vote For 1)

REPREP REP Bob McIntyre48.81%534 DEMDEM DEM Karen Lesser Hollings51.19%560 NONNON Write-In0.00%0 1,094

Soil and Water District Commission (Vote For 2)

NONNON John D Barr53.15%414 NONNON Hal Hanvey45.70%356 NONNON Write-In1.16%9 779

School Board of Trustees District 2 (Vote For 1)

NONNON Grace Bouldin Cowan42.14%370 NONNON Seana J Flynn5.92%52 NONNON Sarah Shad Johnson15.72%138 NONNON Ed Kelley22.21%195 NONNON Ej Milligan0.80%7 NONNON Elizabeth Moffly12.64%111 NONNON Write-In0.57%5 878

Constituent School Board District 2 Moultrie At Large (Vote For 1)

NONNON Marshelle LaTonya Grant40.36%249 NONNON Mike Lawrie44.89%277 NONNON Jason T P Staker13.94%86 NONNON Write-In0.81%5 617

Constituent School Board District 2 Mount Pleasant (Vote For 1)

NONNON Steve Ripley37.91%207 NONNON Mark R Ruppel36.81%201 NONNON Jason T P Staker23.99%131 NONNON Write-In1.28%7 546

Statewide Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)

NONNON Yes64.11%668 NONNON No35.89%374 1,042

Statewide Constitutional Amendment 2 (Vote For 1)

