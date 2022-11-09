Unofficial 2022 Election Results

Nov 09 2022

Isle Of Palms 1A

STRAIGHT PARTY 1 (Vote For 1)

UNCUNCUnited Citizens0.00%0
GRNGRNGreen0.68%2
REPREPRepublican74.74%219
ALNALNAlliance0.00%0
LIBLIBLibertarian0.00%0
DEMDEMDemocratic24.57%72
293

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette57.53%378
LIBLIBLIB Bruce Reeves/Jessica Ethridge1.07%7
DEMDEMDEM Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey41.25%271
NONNONWrite-In0.15%1
657

Secretary of State (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Mark Hammond70.19%452
DEMDEMDEM Rosemounda Peggy Butler29.81%192
NONNONWrite-In0.00%0
644

State Treasurer (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Curtis Loftis82.90%480
ALNALNALN Sarah E Work16.93%98
NONNONWrite-In0.17%1
579

Attorney General (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Alan Wilson97.02%488
NONNONWrite-In2.98%15
503

Comptroller General (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Richard Eckstrom99.40%498
NONNONWrite-In0.60%3
501

State Superintendent of Education (Vote For 1)

GRNGRNGRN Patricia M Mickel1.60%10
REPREPREP Ellen Weaver61.92%387
ALNALNALN Lisa Ellis4.32%27
DEMDEMDEM Lisa Ellis32.16%201
NONNONWrite-In0.00%0
625

Commissioner of Agriculture (Vote For 1)

UNCUNCUNC Chris Nelums3.57%20
GRNGRNGRN David Edmond15.36%86
REPREPREP Hugh Weathers80.89%453
NONNONWrite-In0.18%1
560

U.S. Senate (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Tim Scott72.12%463
DEMDEMDEM Krystle Matthews27.73%178
NONNONWrite-In0.16%1
642

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1 (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Nancy Mace61.76%399
ALNALNALN Joseph Oddo1.55%10
DEMDEMDEM Annie Andrews36.53%236
NONNONWrite-In0.15%1
646

State House of Representatives, District 112 (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Joe Bustos70.33%448
DEMDEMDEM David Stanley Artushin29.67%189
NONNONWrite-In0.00%0
637

Probate Judge (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Irv Condon71.79%458
DEMDEMDEM Tamara Cunningham Curry28.21%180
NONNONWrite-In0.00%0
638

County Council District 2 (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Larry Kobrovsky99.39%491
NONNONWrite-In0.61%3
494

Register of Deeds (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Bob McIntyre61.94%384
DEMDEMDEM Karen Lesser Hollings38.06%236
NONNONWrite-In0.00%0
620

Soil and Water District Commission (Vote For 2)

NONNONJohn D Barr55.21%270
NONNONHal Hanvey43.97%215
NONNONWrite-In0.82%4
489

School Board of Trustees District 2 (Vote For 1)

NONNONGrace Bouldin Cowan34.05%158
NONNONSeana J Flynn4.09%19
NONNONSarah Shad Johnson14.66%68
NONNONEd Kelley32.54%151
NONNONEj Milligan0.43%2
NONNONElizabeth Moffly14.01%65
NONNONWrite-In0.22%1
464

Constituent School Board District 2 Moultrie At Large (Vote For 1)

NONNONMarshelle LaTonya Grant32.08%111
NONNONMike Lawrie52.31%181
NONNONJason T P Staker14.74%51
NONNONWrite-In0.87%3
346

Constituent School Board District 2 Mount Pleasant (Vote For 1)

NONNONSteve Ripley37.35%121
NONNONMark R Ruppel34.57%112
NONNONJason T P Staker27.47%89
NONNONWrite-In0.62%2
324

Statewide Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)

NONNONYes62.03%366
NONNONNo37.97%224
590

Statewide Constitutional Amendment 2 (Vote For 1)

NONNONYes63.24%363
NONNONNo36.76%211
574

City of Isle of Palms Referendum (Vote For 1)

NONNONIn favor of the question29.45%187
NONNONOpposed to the question70.55%448
635

Isle Of Palms 1B

STRAIGHT PARTY 1 (Vote For 1)

UNCUNCUnited Citizens0.00%0
GRNGRNGreen0.00%0
REPREPRepublican69.51%253
ALNALNAlliance0.00%0
LIBLIBLibertarian0.27%1
DEMDEMDemocratic30.22%110
364

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette55.78%473
LIBLIBLIB Bruce Reeves/Jessica Ethridge1.30%11
DEMDEMDEM Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey42.92%364
NONNONWrite-In0.00%0
848

Secretary of State (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Mark Hammond66.87%555
DEMDEMDEM Rosemounda Peggy Butler32.89%273
NONNONWrite-In0.24%2
830

State Treasurer (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Curtis Loftis82.48%612
ALNALNALN Sarah E Work17.12%127
NONNONWrite-In0.40%3
742

Attorney General (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Alan Wilson96.04%630
NONNONWrite-In3.96%26
656

Comptroller General (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Richard Eckstrom97.98%629
NONNONWrite-In2.02%13
642

State Superintendent of Education (Vote For 1)

GRNGRNGRN Patricia M Mickel0.85%7
REPREPREP Ellen Weaver56.88%471
ALNALNALN Lisa Ellis7.00%58
DEMDEMDEM Lisa Ellis35.14%291
NONNONWrite-In0.12%1
828

Commissioner of Agriculture (Vote For 1)

UNCUNCUNC Chris Nelums3.56%26
GRNGRNGRN David Edmond19.59%143
REPREPREP Hugh Weathers76.58%559
NONNONWrite-In0.27%2
730

U.S. Senate (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Tim Scott68.45%575
DEMDEMDEM Krystle Matthews31.43%264
NONNONWrite-In0.12%1
840

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1 (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Nancy Mace59.67%503
ALNALNALN Joseph Oddo0.71%6
DEMDEMDEM Annie Andrews39.26%331
NONNONWrite-In0.36%3
843

State House of Representatives, District 112 (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Joe Bustos66.55%553
DEMDEMDEM David Stanley Artushin33.33%277
NONNONWrite-In0.12%1
831

Probate Judge (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Irv Condon67.46%564
DEMDEMDEM Tamara Cunningham Curry32.54%272
NONNONWrite-In0.00%0
836

County Council District 2 (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Larry Kobrovsky98.72%616
NONNONWrite-In1.28%8
624

Register of Deeds (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Bob McIntyre60.03%476
DEMDEMDEM Karen Lesser Hollings39.97%317
NONNONWrite-In0.00%0
793

Soil and Water District Commission (Vote For 2)

NONNONJohn D Barr55.89%351
NONNONHal Hanvey43.31%272
NONNONWrite-In0.80%5
628

School Board of Trustees District 2 (Vote For 1)

NONNONGrace Bouldin Cowan25.08%150
NONNONSeana J Flynn2.51%15
NONNONSarah Shad Johnson26.92%161
NONNONEd Kelley30.27%181
NONNONEj Milligan1.51%9
NONNONElizabeth Moffly13.21%79
NONNONWrite-In0.50%3
598

Constituent School Board District 2 Moultrie At Large (Vote For 1)

NONNONMarshelle LaTonya Grant38.41%174
NONNONMike Lawrie42.60%193
NONNONJason T P Staker18.10%82
NONNONWrite-In0.88%4
453

Constituent School Board District 2 Mount Pleasant (Vote For 1)

NONNONSteve Ripley41.04%174
NONNONMark R Ruppel37.74%160
NONNONJason T P Staker20.75%88
NONNONWrite-In0.47%2
424

Statewide Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)

NONNONYes57.96%444
NONNONNo42.04%322
766

Statewide Constitutional Amendment 2 (Vote For 1)

NONNONYes57.60%432
NONNONNo42.40%318
750

City of Isle of Palms Referendum (Vote For 1)

NONNONIn favor of the question23.52%195
NONNONOpposed to the question76.48%634
829
NONNONYes66.12%681
NONNONNo33.88%349
1,030

20

STRAIGHT PARTY 1 (Vote For 1)

UNCUNCUnited Citizens0.42%2
GRNGRNGreen0.21%1
REPREPRepublican57.29%275
ALNALNAlliance0.00%0
LIBLIBLibertarian0.42%2
DEMDEMDemocratic41.67%200
480

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette44.80%517
LIBLIBLIB Bruce Reeves/Jessica Ethridge0.95%11
DEMDEMDEM Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey53.99%623
NONNONWrite-In0.26%3
1,154

Secretary of State (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Mark Hammond56.51%638
DEMDEMDEM Rosemounda Peggy Butler43.31%489
NONNONWrite-In0.18%2
1,129

State Treasurer (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Curtis Loftis73.17%701
ALNALNALN Sarah E Work25.99%249
NONNONWrite-In0.84%8
958

Attorney General (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Alan Wilson92.64%705
NONNONWrite-In7.36%56
761

Comptroller General (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Richard Eckstrom96.57%731
NONNONWrite-In3.43%26
757

State Superintendent of Education (Vote For 1)

GRNGRNGRN Patricia M Mickel1.52%17
REPREPREP Ellen Weaver49.33%553
ALNALNALN Lisa Ellis3.30%37
DEMDEMDEM Lisa Ellis45.67%512
NONNONWrite-In0.18%2
1,121

Commissioner of Agriculture (Vote For 1)

UNCUNCUNC Chris Nelums4.67%44
GRNGRNGRN David Edmond24.81%234
REPREPREP Hugh Weathers69.99%660
NONNONWrite-In0.53%5
943

U.S. Senate (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Tim Scott57.05%643
DEMDEMDEM Krystle Matthews42.41%478
NONNONWrite-In0.53%6
1,127

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1 (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Nancy Mace47.69%547
ALNALNALN Joseph Oddo0.61%7
DEMDEMDEM Annie Andrews51.53%591
NONNONWrite-In0.17%2
1,147

State House of Representatives, District 112 (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Joe Bustos53.83%604
DEMDEMDEM David Stanley Artushin46.08%517
NONNONWrite-In0.09%1
1,122

Probate Judge (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Irv Condon59.54%671
DEMDEMDEM Tamara Cunningham Curry40.46%456
NONNONWrite-In0.00%0
1,127

County Council District 2 (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Larry Kobrovsky97.18%759
NONNONWrite-In2.82%22
781

Register of Deeds (Vote For 1)

REPREPREP Bob McIntyre48.81%534
DEMDEMDEM Karen Lesser Hollings51.19%560
NONNONWrite-In0.00%0
1,094

Soil and Water District Commission (Vote For 2)

NONNONJohn D Barr53.15%414
NONNONHal Hanvey45.70%356
NONNONWrite-In1.16%9
779

School Board of Trustees District 2 (Vote For 1)

NONNONGrace Bouldin Cowan42.14%370
NONNONSeana J Flynn5.92%52
NONNONSarah Shad Johnson15.72%138
NONNONEd Kelley22.21%195
NONNONEj Milligan0.80%7
NONNONElizabeth Moffly12.64%111
NONNONWrite-In0.57%5
878

Constituent School Board District 2 Moultrie At Large (Vote For 1)

NONNONMarshelle LaTonya Grant40.36%249
NONNONMike Lawrie44.89%277
NONNONJason T P Staker13.94%86
NONNONWrite-In0.81%5
617

Constituent School Board District 2 Mount Pleasant (Vote For 1)

NONNONSteve Ripley37.91%207
NONNONMark R Ruppel36.81%201
NONNONJason T P Staker23.99%131
NONNONWrite-In1.28%7
546

Statewide Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)

NONNONYes64.11%668
NONNONNo35.89%374
1,042

Statewide Constitutional Amendment 2 (Vote For 1)

NONNONYes66.12%681
NONNONNo33.88%349
1,030

