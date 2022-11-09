Unofficial 2022 Election Results

Staff Report for Island Eye News
Isle Of Palms 1A
STRAIGHT PARTY 1 (Vote For 1)
|UNCUNC
|United Citizens0.00%0
|GRNGRN
|Green0.68%2
|REPREP
|Republican74.74%219
|ALNALN
|Alliance0.00%0
|LIBLIB
|Libertarian0.00%0
|DEMDEM
|Democratic24.57%72
|293
Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette57.53%378
|LIBLIB
|LIB Bruce Reeves/Jessica Ethridge1.07%7
|DEMDEM
|DEM Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey41.25%271
|NONNON
|Write-In0.15%1
|657
Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Mark Hammond70.19%452
|DEMDEM
|DEM Rosemounda Peggy Butler29.81%192
|NONNON
|Write-In0.00%0
|644
State Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Curtis Loftis82.90%480
|ALNALN
|ALN Sarah E Work16.93%98
|NONNON
|Write-In0.17%1
|579
Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Alan Wilson97.02%488
|NONNON
|Write-In2.98%15
|503
Comptroller General (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Richard Eckstrom99.40%498
|NONNON
|Write-In0.60%3
|501
State Superintendent of Education (Vote For 1)
|GRNGRN
|GRN Patricia M Mickel1.60%10
|REPREP
|REP Ellen Weaver61.92%387
|ALNALN
|ALN Lisa Ellis4.32%27
|DEMDEM
|DEM Lisa Ellis32.16%201
|NONNON
|Write-In0.00%0
|625
Commissioner of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|UNCUNC
|UNC Chris Nelums3.57%20
|GRNGRN
|GRN David Edmond15.36%86
|REPREP
|REP Hugh Weathers80.89%453
|NONNON
|Write-In0.18%1
|560
U.S. Senate (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Tim Scott72.12%463
|DEMDEM
|DEM Krystle Matthews27.73%178
|NONNON
|Write-In0.16%1
|642
U.S. House of Representatives, District 1 (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Nancy Mace61.76%399
|ALNALN
|ALN Joseph Oddo1.55%10
|DEMDEM
|DEM Annie Andrews36.53%236
|NONNON
|Write-In0.15%1
|646
State House of Representatives, District 112 (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Joe Bustos70.33%448
|DEMDEM
|DEM David Stanley Artushin29.67%189
|NONNON
|Write-In0.00%0
|637
Probate Judge (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Irv Condon71.79%458
|DEMDEM
|DEM Tamara Cunningham Curry28.21%180
|NONNON
|Write-In0.00%0
|638
County Council District 2 (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Larry Kobrovsky99.39%491
|NONNON
|Write-In0.61%3
|494
Register of Deeds (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Bob McIntyre61.94%384
|DEMDEM
|DEM Karen Lesser Hollings38.06%236
|NONNON
|Write-In0.00%0
|620
Soil and Water District Commission (Vote For 2)
|NONNON
|John D Barr55.21%270
|NONNON
|Hal Hanvey43.97%215
|NONNON
|Write-In0.82%4
|489
School Board of Trustees District 2 (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Grace Bouldin Cowan34.05%158
|NONNON
|Seana J Flynn4.09%19
|NONNON
|Sarah Shad Johnson14.66%68
|NONNON
|Ed Kelley32.54%151
|NONNON
|Ej Milligan0.43%2
|NONNON
|Elizabeth Moffly14.01%65
|NONNON
|Write-In0.22%1
|464
Constituent School Board District 2 Moultrie At Large (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Marshelle LaTonya Grant32.08%111
|NONNON
|Mike Lawrie52.31%181
|NONNON
|Jason T P Staker14.74%51
|NONNON
|Write-In0.87%3
|346
Constituent School Board District 2 Mount Pleasant (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Steve Ripley37.35%121
|NONNON
|Mark R Ruppel34.57%112
|NONNON
|Jason T P Staker27.47%89
|NONNON
|Write-In0.62%2
|324
Statewide Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Yes62.03%366
|NONNON
|No37.97%224
|590
Statewide Constitutional Amendment 2 (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Yes63.24%363
|NONNON
|No36.76%211
|574
City of Isle of Palms Referendum (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|In favor of the question29.45%187
|NONNON
|Opposed to the question70.55%448
|635
Isle Of Palms 1B
STRAIGHT PARTY 1 (Vote For 1)
|UNCUNC
|United Citizens0.00%0
|GRNGRN
|Green0.00%0
|REPREP
|Republican69.51%253
|ALNALN
|Alliance0.00%0
|LIBLIB
|Libertarian0.27%1
|DEMDEM
|Democratic30.22%110
|364
Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette55.78%473
|LIBLIB
|LIB Bruce Reeves/Jessica Ethridge1.30%11
|DEMDEM
|DEM Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey42.92%364
|NONNON
|Write-In0.00%0
|848
Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Mark Hammond66.87%555
|DEMDEM
|DEM Rosemounda Peggy Butler32.89%273
|NONNON
|Write-In0.24%2
|830
State Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Curtis Loftis82.48%612
|ALNALN
|ALN Sarah E Work17.12%127
|NONNON
|Write-In0.40%3
|742
Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Alan Wilson96.04%630
|NONNON
|Write-In3.96%26
|656
Comptroller General (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Richard Eckstrom97.98%629
|NONNON
|Write-In2.02%13
|642
State Superintendent of Education (Vote For 1)
|GRNGRN
|GRN Patricia M Mickel0.85%7
|REPREP
|REP Ellen Weaver56.88%471
|ALNALN
|ALN Lisa Ellis7.00%58
|DEMDEM
|DEM Lisa Ellis35.14%291
|NONNON
|Write-In0.12%1
|828
Commissioner of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|UNCUNC
|UNC Chris Nelums3.56%26
|GRNGRN
|GRN David Edmond19.59%143
|REPREP
|REP Hugh Weathers76.58%559
|NONNON
|Write-In0.27%2
|730
U.S. Senate (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Tim Scott68.45%575
|DEMDEM
|DEM Krystle Matthews31.43%264
|NONNON
|Write-In0.12%1
|840
U.S. House of Representatives, District 1 (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Nancy Mace59.67%503
|ALNALN
|ALN Joseph Oddo0.71%6
|DEMDEM
|DEM Annie Andrews39.26%331
|NONNON
|Write-In0.36%3
|843
State House of Representatives, District 112 (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Joe Bustos66.55%553
|DEMDEM
|DEM David Stanley Artushin33.33%277
|NONNON
|Write-In0.12%1
|831
Probate Judge (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Irv Condon67.46%564
|DEMDEM
|DEM Tamara Cunningham Curry32.54%272
|NONNON
|Write-In0.00%0
|836
County Council District 2 (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Larry Kobrovsky98.72%616
|NONNON
|Write-In1.28%8
|624
Register of Deeds (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Bob McIntyre60.03%476
|DEMDEM
|DEM Karen Lesser Hollings39.97%317
|NONNON
|Write-In0.00%0
|793
Soil and Water District Commission (Vote For 2)
|NONNON
|John D Barr55.89%351
|NONNON
|Hal Hanvey43.31%272
|NONNON
|Write-In0.80%5
|628
School Board of Trustees District 2 (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Grace Bouldin Cowan25.08%150
|NONNON
|Seana J Flynn2.51%15
|NONNON
|Sarah Shad Johnson26.92%161
|NONNON
|Ed Kelley30.27%181
|NONNON
|Ej Milligan1.51%9
|NONNON
|Elizabeth Moffly13.21%79
|NONNON
|Write-In0.50%3
|598
Constituent School Board District 2 Moultrie At Large (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Marshelle LaTonya Grant38.41%174
|NONNON
|Mike Lawrie42.60%193
|NONNON
|Jason T P Staker18.10%82
|NONNON
|Write-In0.88%4
|453
Constituent School Board District 2 Mount Pleasant (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Steve Ripley41.04%174
|NONNON
|Mark R Ruppel37.74%160
|NONNON
|Jason T P Staker20.75%88
|NONNON
|Write-In0.47%2
|424
Statewide Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Yes57.96%444
|NONNON
|No42.04%322
|766
Statewide Constitutional Amendment 2 (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Yes57.60%432
|NONNON
|No42.40%318
|750
City of Isle of Palms Referendum (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|In favor of the question23.52%195
|NONNON
|Opposed to the question76.48%634
|829
20
STRAIGHT PARTY 1 (Vote For 1)
|UNCUNC
|United Citizens0.42%2
|GRNGRN
|Green0.21%1
|REPREP
|Republican57.29%275
|ALNALN
|Alliance0.00%0
|LIBLIB
|Libertarian0.42%2
|DEMDEM
|Democratic41.67%200
|480
Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette44.80%517
|LIBLIB
|LIB Bruce Reeves/Jessica Ethridge0.95%11
|DEMDEM
|DEM Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey53.99%623
|NONNON
|Write-In0.26%3
|1,154
Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Mark Hammond56.51%638
|DEMDEM
|DEM Rosemounda Peggy Butler43.31%489
|NONNON
|Write-In0.18%2
|1,129
State Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Curtis Loftis73.17%701
|ALNALN
|ALN Sarah E Work25.99%249
|NONNON
|Write-In0.84%8
|958
Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Alan Wilson92.64%705
|NONNON
|Write-In7.36%56
|761
Comptroller General (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Richard Eckstrom96.57%731
|NONNON
|Write-In3.43%26
|757
State Superintendent of Education (Vote For 1)
|GRNGRN
|GRN Patricia M Mickel1.52%17
|REPREP
|REP Ellen Weaver49.33%553
|ALNALN
|ALN Lisa Ellis3.30%37
|DEMDEM
|DEM Lisa Ellis45.67%512
|NONNON
|Write-In0.18%2
|1,121
Commissioner of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|UNCUNC
|UNC Chris Nelums4.67%44
|GRNGRN
|GRN David Edmond24.81%234
|REPREP
|REP Hugh Weathers69.99%660
|NONNON
|Write-In0.53%5
|943
U.S. Senate (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Tim Scott57.05%643
|DEMDEM
|DEM Krystle Matthews42.41%478
|NONNON
|Write-In0.53%6
|1,127
U.S. House of Representatives, District 1 (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Nancy Mace47.69%547
|ALNALN
|ALN Joseph Oddo0.61%7
|DEMDEM
|DEM Annie Andrews51.53%591
|NONNON
|Write-In0.17%2
|1,147
State House of Representatives, District 112 (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Joe Bustos53.83%604
|DEMDEM
|DEM David Stanley Artushin46.08%517
|NONNON
|Write-In0.09%1
|1,122
Probate Judge (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Irv Condon59.54%671
|DEMDEM
|DEM Tamara Cunningham Curry40.46%456
|NONNON
|Write-In0.00%0
|1,127
County Council District 2 (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Larry Kobrovsky97.18%759
|NONNON
|Write-In2.82%22
|781
Register of Deeds (Vote For 1)
|REPREP
|REP Bob McIntyre48.81%534
|DEMDEM
|DEM Karen Lesser Hollings51.19%560
|NONNON
|Write-In0.00%0
|1,094
Soil and Water District Commission (Vote For 2)
|NONNON
|John D Barr53.15%414
|NONNON
|Hal Hanvey45.70%356
|NONNON
|Write-In1.16%9
|779
School Board of Trustees District 2 (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Grace Bouldin Cowan42.14%370
|NONNON
|Seana J Flynn5.92%52
|NONNON
|Sarah Shad Johnson15.72%138
|NONNON
|Ed Kelley22.21%195
|NONNON
|Ej Milligan0.80%7
|NONNON
|Elizabeth Moffly12.64%111
|NONNON
|Write-In0.57%5
|878
Constituent School Board District 2 Moultrie At Large (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Marshelle LaTonya Grant40.36%249
|NONNON
|Mike Lawrie44.89%277
|NONNON
|Jason T P Staker13.94%86
|NONNON
|Write-In0.81%5
|617
Constituent School Board District 2 Mount Pleasant (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Steve Ripley37.91%207
|NONNON
|Mark R Ruppel36.81%201
|NONNON
|Jason T P Staker23.99%131
|NONNON
|Write-In1.28%7
|546
Statewide Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Yes64.11%668
|NONNON
|No35.89%374
|1,042
Statewide Constitutional Amendment 2 (Vote For 1)
|NONNON
|Yes66.12%681
|NONNON
|No33.88%349
|1,030