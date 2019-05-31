University School Of The Lowcountry Students Excel At SCISA Chess Tournament

By Jenny Hirsch for The Island Eye News

University School of the Lowcountry (USL) emphasizes “learning by doing” in its approach to education every day for students in third through 12th grade. When the world is your classroom, you go forth every week from campus to see things for yourself.

Students from the University School of the Lowcountry competed in the SCISA Elementary and Middle School State Tournament in April in Sumter South Carolina, and the US National Elementary Chess Championships.

Congratulations to the students who competed in the SCISA Elementary and Middle School State Tournament: Marcello Crowley, Ben Flessas, Frank Gibbes, Oakley Halpern, Lucas Helferich, Ada Kennelly, Foster Kennelly, and Major Manchester.

It was the third year of participation for USL. The students had fun and were terrific. Kudos to Lucas Helferich of Summerville. Helferich was the Elementary School State Chess Runner-Up. Helferich was undefeated, but this tournament included a strength of opponent factor that distinguished him from the Champion. Helferich also competed in the US National Elementary Chess Championships where he finished with five wins & two losses, which earned him 27th place out of 347.

USL is grateful to chess coach Stuart Chagrin and faculty sponsor Nikki Brockman, for creating a program that the students enjoy while improving their chess skills. The school also wishes to thank to teacher Alauria Corbin for leading the group to the tournament with parent Joe Helferich.

University School of the Lowcountry (USL) is a non-profit, 501 (c)(3) taxexempt independent school serving students from third through 12 th grade. USL is a non-sectarian school for high-achieving, nice, curious students emphasizing individualized academics, experiential learning, and a strong sense of community. USL is accredited by the South Carolina Independent School Association and is celebrating its 12th year of serving children and families throughout the greater Charleston area. For more information visit USLowcountry.org or call 843.884.0902.