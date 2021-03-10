By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The road that might someday lead to an Isle of Palms parking plan that would be acceptable both to the IOP City Council and the South Carolina Department of Transportation has taken a few more twists and turns, along with some additional input from the State Legislature.

The city and SCDOT apparently discussed options and shared ideas during the first week in March, but no agreements were reached, according to IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll.

“The city and SCDOT continue to have conversations to safely optimize parking along the public beach parking areas and improve traffic conditions on the island,” IOP City Administrator Desiree Fragoso stated. “Public beach parking continues to be available at the same levels as it has been for the past five years.”

Meanwhile, State Sen. Larry Grooms said he would amend his legislation to allow municipalities to hold onto the fees they charge for parking on state roads. Late last year, he filed S. 40, which would keep the Councils on the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island from reducing the number of parking spaces and from charging visitors to park on state-owned highways.

And State Rep. Joe Bustos filed legislation that would allow municipalities to manage parking on all roads, including those owned by the state, that are within their boundaries.

He pointed out that the bill won’t require towns and cities to maintain state roads and that it doesn’t specifically say they can charge for parking on them either.

“They may have to go to the state for permission to do things like that,” Bustos said. “But they know their municipalities better than the state does.”

He said he was planning to file another piece of legislation that would require the state to pay for storm drainage on all state-owned streets, which must be connected to nearby storm drainage for city streets.

“It’s time to quit dancing around this stuff,” Bustos said.

“The state wants the right of way when they want something to happen. They don’t care about the municipalities. There’s a hodgepodge on Sullivan’s, Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant of state streets with no storm drains.”

Bustos said that under the terms of Grooms’ legislation, “Front Beach parking at Isle of Palms would go away,” while Grooms pointed out that he is planning to amend S. 40 so cities can charge for parking on state roads and use the revenue as they please. He said right now, parking fees can go only for the repair and maintenance of the road, not to help pay for fire and police protection, sanitation and other expenses.

“The legislation is needed to ensure that coastal communities can keep their parking fees,” Grooms said.

“It allows for DOT to permit parking on DOT right of way. Currently, the money the town is taking in on Front Beach can only be used for road maintenance and repair.”

Apparently, neither Bustos nor Grooms is aware that although most of Ocean Boulevard is a state road, the city of Isle of Palms owns the right of way on Front Beach, from 10th Avenue to the entrance to the Charleston County park on 14th Avenue. When the city was contemplating its Front Beach Enhancement Project in 2003, it asked the state for that part of the road, which was officially transferred to the city through an Oct. 23, 2003, letter from District Maintenance Engineer Cal T. Murray to then-Mayor Mike Sottile.

Another section of Ocean Boulevard, from 4th Avenue until it ends at the southwest corner of the island, also is owned by the city.

Isle of Palms’ current parking plan was approved by the SCDOT in January 2015. However, Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall told IOP Council members Feb. 10 that the plan would not receive the blessing of her department in 2021.

Negotiations between SCDOT and IOP apparently are continuing.