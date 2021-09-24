By Mary Pringle for The Island Eye News

(Photo by Barbara Bergwerf)

As we get into mid September, when no new loggerhead nests are being laid, we are still busy with checking the existing nests and performing post hatch inventories. As of Sept. 15 when this was being written, there are only three nests remaining on Sullivan’s Island and five on the Isle of Palms. Our combined total is 49 nests with 13 on Sullivan’s and 36 on IOP.

Fortunately, no hurricanes or erosion have affected them so far. Since we are putting heavy plastic screening staked down on top of the egg chambers, we have had no damage from coyotes even though they have tried to bite through and have done minor damage to the screens but have not been able to dig into any nests. It is unusual for us to have a 90% average Hatch Success this late in the season, but that is what our records show for the 31 nests that have been inventoried on the Isle of Palms. We don’t want to jinx this success by talking about it, but there are usually a few nests where a great number or even all of the eggs fail to develop or hatch. The 57.5 days incubation average is a sign that the sand this summer was not overly hot and that the eggs developed slowly enough to form healthy hatchlings rather than at less than 50 days. We have been told by SCDNR that anything less than 55 days of incubation is not ideal for their health and they are weaker with less stamina for their survival if they develop in too much heat.

It seems that very few of our inventories are having any hatchlings to be released to crawl to the ocean this nesting season. This is a good sign for the nests even though people who observe the inventories always hope to see at least one hatchling crawling to the water.