Staff Report for Island Eye News

The 12th Annual Turkey Bowl took place on the Isle of Palms Recreation Center field the day after Thanksgiving.

Originally started by Michael Hay, this football tradition of the unofficial “Old Man” league folds in family and friends, including girls and boys who want to get in the game. “Commissioner” Artie Perry has organized this pickup game for several years. When possible, the group also plays a Santa Bowl (December), New Year’s Birthday Bowl (January) and Super-old Man Bowl in February.