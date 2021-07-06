By Sarah Díaz for The Island Eye News

Tufted titmouse.

The Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station is wrapping up their Spring 2021 season. Since late February, 291 birds have been banded from 33 different species! Our most frequently banded species were Myrtle Warblers (100 banded) and Gray Catbirds (69 banded). In addition, 99 banded birds were recaptured, meaning that they had been banded at the station previously and were captured and processed again. One notable recapture was an overwintering Gray Catbird that was originally banded on September 22nd, 2015, making this bird at least five-and-a-half years old! On June 8, we banded our very first Tufted Titmouse for the station. This bird hatched this spring and is perhaps only a couple of months old. A fleshy gape is still visible in the corner of its bill.

Most nestling passerines have bright-colored mouth linings that extend to the base of the upper and lower mandibles. After the birds fledge, the gape will gradually decrease in size until it is no longer noticeable. Tufted Titmice can be found in the Lowcountry year-round. They are closely related to Chickadees and can easily be attracted to your bird feeders, especially with black oil sunflower seeds.