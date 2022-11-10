Tropical Storm Nicole Update #3

By City Of Isle Of Palms for Island Eye News

The City continuous to closely monitor Tropical Storm Nicole. All departments have begun initial preparations for potential storm impacts in our area.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for our area. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to produce 2-4 inches of rainfall in the next couple of days and there is the potential for tropical storm winds, increasing the risk of downed trees and power lines. Minor wind threat on Thursday with a likely arrival of tropical storm force winds Thursday evening into Friday.

There are no changes to City operations on Thursday. The city will be closed on Friday in observance of Veteran’s Day. We do not anticipate opening the Municipal Emergency Operations Center. We are increasing staffing in the Fire Department tomorrow afternoon into Friday. Public Works will have a crew of heavy equipment operators on Friday to assist storm response as needed.

Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor official weather reports from the National Hurricane Center and work on their storm plans.