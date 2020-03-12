Transparency Is The Key

By Gregg Bragg, The Island Eye News Senior Staff Writer

Suffragettes in the early 20th century holding their “Votes for Women” signs were often treated to violence by an array of antagonists who painted them as an enduring threat.

Nevertheless, they persisted, and the 19th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920. Heirs to the movement formed the League of Women Voters, and, 100 years later, the famously nonpartisan group has set its sights on gerrymandering. South Carolina representatives of LWV visited Seabrook’s Oyster Catcher Center on Jan. 28 to discuss redistricting reform.

“Every 10 years, we redraw the lines of our legislative districts. This is based on the census, which is coming up in 2020, and we’ll go through reapportionment. You want each district to represent about the same amount of people, but, if it happens like it has the previous decades, it will happen behind closed doors. It will not be a transparent process, and we really won’t understand what’s going on with the map-drawing process,” explained Shayna Howell, LWV vice president of communications and co-chair of the redistricting work group.

“In South Carolina, the legislators draw their own lines [for the State House, State Senate and U.S. House of Representatives]. The party in power has control over this process. My father was a legislator in South Carolina for 20 years, and, when I started working on gerrymandering issues, he told me, ‘if you’re not good enough to draw a district you can win, you shouldn’t be at the State House.’ ‘Oh, noooo. Don’t say that,’ I told him,” said Howell to peals of laughter.

She went on to illustrate the foibles of gerrymandering. Take a grid with seven rows (representing South Carolina’s seven congressional districts) and an equal number of red and blue dots. If you put only blue dots in one of the rows, for example, the remaining six will have a majority of red. Consequently, the only way win a seat is by being darker red or blue than the incumbent. The effect drives voters to the fringe of their respective parties, undermines the rule of “one person, one vote,” and gifts inordinate influence to vocal minorities.

“When districts heavily favor one political party, it is unlikely that there will be real competition in the general election. The only real competition happens in the primaries, where it is common for only the voters on the extremes to vote. As a result, the winner holds views more extreme than most of their constituents,” Howell added.

The solution embraced by the LWV in South Carolina is the creation of an independent redistricting commission.

“We believe that the map drawing process should be open and transparent so that the public and organizations such as ours have avenues of input. We want lines that don’t favor any political party or incumbent. Other states have accomplished this through ballot initiatives. … which South Carolina doesn’t have, so we have to go through the Legislature to get it,” said Howell.

“There are multiple redistricting bills in the statehouse right now, and we’re looking to support H-3054. This has bipartisan support and was introduced in the House last year. It is sitting in the Judiciary Committee, and it is not moving, and we need it to move,” Howell said.

The bill would create the desired independent commission, with members appointed by both Democrats and Republicans, they would have to use a transparent process and would be prohibited from using “incumbent protection” as a criteria. The finished product would still have to be approved by the Legislature.

Howell requested advocacy from attendees and was quick to point out that the Lowcountry’s own Peter McCoy, R-115, chairs the Judiciary Committee and supports the bill.

However, Speaker Jay Lucas does not, so help from constituents is needed. If it doesn’t pass in the House by April 10, it will die in committee before it can impact redistricting in 2021.

The full list of committee members includes:

Peter McCoy – chairman – 803-734-3120

Mandy Powers Norrell – first vice chairman – 803-212-6937

Eddie Tallon – second vice chairman – 803 212-6893

Seth Rose – 803-212-6971

Cezar McKnight – 803-212-6926

John King – 803-212-6873

Laurie Funderburk – 803-7343044

Patricia Henegan – 803-212-6896

Beth Bernstein – 803-212-6940

Justin Bamberg – 803-212-6907

Will Wheeler – 803-212-6958

Max Hyde – 803-212-6790

Weston Newton – 803-212-6810

Chris Murphy – 803-212-6925

John McCravy – 803-212-6939

Nancy Mace – 803-212-6717

Jay Jordan – 803-212-6785

Jeff Johnson – 803-212-6946

Russell Fry – 803-212-6781

Jason Elliott – 803-212-6877

Sylleste Davis – 803-212-6930

Neal Collins – 803-212-6913

Gary Clary – 803-212-6908

Micah Caskey – 803-250-5834

Jeff Bradley – 803-212-6928

Full contact information and biographies are available by visiting scstatehouse.gov/committee. php?chamber=H#jud.

LWV thinks personal visits to your legislator are the best way to make your voice heard, followed by phone calls and emails. Asked about petitions, Howell said legislators tend to get inundated and ignore petitions that aren’t hand delivered, preferably in small batches.

The event on Jan. 28 was curated by the nonpartisan Sea Islands Action Network, an organization whose goal is an informed electorate. More information on its efforts and ways you can get involved is available at siansc.com.

For more information on the League of Women Voters, visit lwvsc.org.