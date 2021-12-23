Town Holiday Closures

By Andy Benke for Island Eye News

Good afternoon Island residents,

I hope this message finds everyone well and in the festive holiday spirit!!! Just passing along a few bits of information before the Town employees enjoy a few days off.

Town Hall Closure

Town Hall will close at 2pm today returning at 8am on Wednesday 12-29-21; the Town Hall will observe Monday 01-03-22 as New Year’s Day returning at 8am on Tuesday 01-04-22. All essential services will remain fully staffed 24/7 throughout the holidays to serve your needs.

In the event of an emergency always dial 9-1-1

For Police, Fire or Water and Sewer non-emergency assistance please contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200

Household Garbage, Yard Debris and Charleston County Recycle Collections

The household garbage collection will remain on Tuesday and yard debris will remain on Wednesday. There is no adjustment to the collection schedule because of the Christmas or New Year’s holidays. Charleston County Recycle collection will move from Wednesday 12-29-21 to Thursday 12-30-21; thereafter returning to bi-weekly Wednesday collections.

Town Employee Holiday Spirit

Special thanks to all of the Town employees who worked so hard to make the 2021 holiday season special and memorable.

The Fire Department, Fire and Rescue Volunteers and Maintenance Department began decorating Stith Park after Thanksgiving in order to host Santa Claus, the Wando Chorus and a fireworks show in early December. The Police Department for working with the US Marines in the Toys for Tots to acquire 220 new bicycles for less fortunate children. Town Hall staff that decorated the office in the warm spirit of the holidays.

Polar Bear Plunge

As a reminder the annual polar bear plunge will be held on 1-1-2022. The restaurants in the Commercial District will be serving food and beverage commencing at 10am. Swimmers are anticipated to enter the ocean at 2pm. Outside sales will continue through 4:30pm. Members of the Special Olympics will be present to accept donations for the program.

The Town will close Station 22.5 Street between Middle Street and I’On Avenue. Residents that will be driving to/from or about the Island that day may experience traffic delays because of the event participants. Likewise establishments along Middle Street between Station 22 to Station 22.5 Streets will have outside sales. Motorists are asked to exercise caution in and around this area.

The Town will be very busy in 2022 with a number of projects that will improve and enhance the quality of life on the Island. To name just a few you will see the new fire station progressing with anticipated delivery in August, completion of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, improvements to the wastewater collection system, replacement and/or extension of several beach boardwalks, award of a FEMA grant to craft a resiliency plan, award of a FEMA grant to map the Island stormwater system, grant funding to repair several stormwater lines and crafting a master plan to improve recreation amenities in Stith Park.

Anticipating that this will be the final correspondence from Town Hall in 2021, we take this opportunity to thank you for all of the kind words and support extended to the staff. Likewise, Town staff wishes you all the best for a joyous holiday season.

Regards,

Andy