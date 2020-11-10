By Jeannie Colson for The Island Eye News

The Junior League of Charleston will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its flagship cookbook, “Charleston Receipts,” by hosting a virtual cooking class with renowned three-time James Beard Award winner Nathalie Dupree.

On Nov. 13, Dupree will prepare recipes from the cookbook while providing tips and tricks that will appeal to chefs of all skill levels. Proceeds from the event will support the mission of the JLC.

Participants can register by visiting www.jlcharleston.org and selecting their preferred package: $170 for the Zoom link for the class and all recipe ingredients from Duvall Catering or $90 just for the Zoom link.

A South Carolina native, Dupree is a best-selling author with 13 hardcover and two softcover cookbooks. She has hosted more than 300 television shows for The Food Network, PBS and The Learning Channel and has been prominently featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, as well as Bon Appétit, Food and Wine, Southern Living, Coastal Living, Better Homes and Garden, Redbook, Cosmopolitan and Good Housekeeping.

She has appeared on “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” “The Morning Show” and “CNN Good Morning,” among others. Her bestselling book, “New Southern Cooking,” started an entire culinary movement.

She has won James Beard Awards for “Southern Memories,” “Comfortable Entertaining” and her most recent book, “Nathalie Dupree’s Mastering the Art of Southern Cooking.”

Dupree said she wanted to partner with the JLC “because the Junior League has always done so much good for the community.”

Sales of “Charleston Receipts” have generated more than $1 million in revenue over the last 70 years.

The proceeds from cookbook sales support the JLC, whose mission funds community service work projects including the JLC Diaper Bank and other local partners and develops the potential of women through leadership and training. The estimated economic benefit of more than 1,000 volunteers working through the JLC for the past 10 years is at least $5 million.

“We are excited to host an event that not only provides an evening of fun with one of Charleston’s premier culinary experts but supports the JLC’s mission as we empower women to be the heart of our community’s leadership. All proceeds help us answer our community’s needs with creative and collaborative solutions,” said JLC President Beth Meredith.

To learn more about the Junior League of Charleston, visit jlcharleston.org.