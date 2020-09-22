Time Is Running Out To Vote By Mail

By Gregg Bragg, The Island Eye News Senior Staff Writer

The Nov. 3 election is just around the corner, and, like everything else in 2020, voting is somewhat weird.

HB 5305 made its way through both houses of the State Legislature was signed by Gov. Henry McMaster Sept. 17. The measure “… expands absentee voting to allow all registered South Carolinians the opportunity to vote with an absentee ballot. … with the ‘state of emergency reason’… for this election only,” said Joshua Dickard, deputy director of the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.

Registered voters can apply for an absentee/mail-in ballot, though time to register is running out.

You must have a valid South Carolina driver’s license or state issued Real ID to register. You can register in person until Oct. 2 at one of 17 locations you’ll find at charlestoncounty.org/departments/bevr/voting.php#sites. Call 843-744-8683 with specific questions.

You can download the voter registration form at scvotes.gov/sites/default/files/VR%20Blank%20Form.pdf. Forms completed online will be honored up to and including those dated Oct. 4. Meanwhile, forms mailed to Charleston County Board of Voter Registration & Elections, P.O. Box 71419, North Charleston, S.C. 29415, will be honored up to and including those postmarked on or before Oct. 5. You may also fax the completed and signed form to 843-974-6419 or email the completed and signed form to voterregistration@charlestoncounty.org.

Registered voters have the option of voting absentee in-person/early at one of four locations: the North Charleston Coliseum, 5000 Coliseum Drive in North Charleston, from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2; Seacoast Church at 750 Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant, from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2; Seacoast Chuch at 2049 Savannah Highway in West Ashley from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2; and the main library in downtown Charleston at 68 Calhoun St., from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2. Hours for all four are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In addition, all four sites will be open on two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You may also vote absentee/by-mail. You can request an application by calling 843-744-8683, applying online at info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=AbsenteeRequest, email absentee@charlestoncounty.org, printing the form and faxing it to 843-974-6419 or mailing it to P.O. Box 71419, North Charleston S.C. 29415. A ballot will be mailed to you.