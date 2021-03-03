By Tim Reese for The Island Eye News

Tim Reese

In 2017, I had the privilege to win a seat on the Town Council. I am now seeking reelection.

During my tenure on Council the accreted land issue has been Council’s biggest challenge.

On Feb. 19, 2020, the South Carolina Supreme Court reversed the grant of summary judgement to the Town and remanded the lawsuit back to the Trial Court.

The Town’s attorneys recommended that Council should try and seek a settlement via the mediation process. Council voted 6 to 1 to try and mediate the ongoing lawsuit.

Council could have said no to mediation and gone to trial potentially risking everything in the accreted land being cut to 3 feet.

This would have put the financial liability on the town and taxpayers, which would have been catastrophic ecologically and financially for the Island. This settlement preserves a majority of the trees and landscape and costs are paid by beachfront owners. At the end of the day, it’s about fair and equitable compromise.

Please take the time to watch the Supreme Court video and read the court order approving settlement on the Town of Sullivan’s Island website, and you will see that it was the right choice for the Island and I stand by that.

With the growth of the greater Charleston area, Parking, Traffic Flow, Public Safety and Services have become increasingly challenging. Paid parking was identified as a possible way to offset the nearly $900,000 cost of visitors to the Island yearly (beach and road enforcement, safety rescues, beach path maintenance, multiple trash pickups, etc.) currently being paid with your tax dollars.

No decisions, motions, or plans regarding parking have been made. And for the record, Town Council was never considering putting a kiosk/ meter on every street and turning the soccer field into a parking lot.

The proposed paid parking plans on Isle of Palms and Folly Beach could drastically increase traffic to Sullivan’s Island. We need to evaluate, learn, and coordinate with our island neighbors and be prepared to do what is right for the residents of Sullivan’s Island.

I would be happy to talk with anyone about these or any other issues our Island faces. Sullivan’s Island is and will continue to be the best place to live in the Charleston area!

I would be honored to continue to serve the residents of Sullivan’s Island for another term with your support. Please email me at timreeseonsi@gmail.com.