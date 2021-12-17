Tidal Wave Legal Battle To Wash Into 2022

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Will Tidal Wave Water Sports continue to do business at the Isle of Palms Marina? That scenario seems unlikely, especially since the city advised the company in July 2019 that its lease would not be renewed beyond September 2020. But the issue won’t be completely resolved until the newly-elected IOP City Council takes office in January. During an executive session at a Dec. 7 meeting, the Council “turned down flat” an agreement proposed by Tidal Wave owner Michael Fiem, according to Mayor Jimmy Carroll, who pointed out that Fiem later submitted another proposal. Carroll said the Council would not meet again in December. The new Council, headed by Mayor-Elect Phillip Pounds and including new members Blair Hahn, John Bogosian, Katie Miars and Jan Anderson, will be sworn in Jan. 4, and, at this point, does not have a meeting scheduled until Jan. 25. According to Fiem, under the proposed agreement, Tidal Wave will leave the Marina and neither side will be required to pay the other’s attorney’s fees or court costs. A July 7, 2021, trial ended in a mistrial after one of six jurors refused to go along with the five other jurors and rule in favor of the city. A month later, after the city submitted a motion for summary judgment, Chief Magistrate Thomas E. Lynn ruled that IOP was within its rights to terminate Tidal Wave’s lease.

Carroll said Tidal Wave made minor changes in the proposed agreement after it was rejected by the Council Dec. 4, but the mayor did not say what those changes were. “We accepted the offer, now we’re waiting for them. They have to go back in and vote on it. We signed it. Basically, both sides are walking away,” Fiem said. “We’re out of money. We can’t afford to fight it anymore. The election couldn’t have gone worse for us,” Fiem added.

“The people who won the election want Isle of Palms to become as much like Kiawah as they can. When the election went through, we kind of knew that we were done.” “I doubt that they’ll ever want water sports back there,” Fiem went on to say. “It’s become personal with them, and they have a bigger checkbook than we do.” Fiem said the legal battle with the city of Isle of Palms has cost his company “just shy of $100,000.” Tidal Wave has been at the IOP Marina since 1996. Fiem and his brother, Mark, bought the business in 2005. Despite a lease, which in the city’s opinion, expired in September 2020, Tidal Wave has been paying its rent, around $2,000 a month, and operated its business at the Marina this past summer. According to Fiem, the city did not cash his checks from October 2020 until July of this year. Fiem pointed out that there is a small chance that Tidal Wave will reopen at the IOP Marina once the weather turns warm this coming spring. “If the city doesn’t sign the agreement, we will be forced to open up so as to have enough income to continue to pay for legal representation,” Fiem said. “If we have to fight, then we need a guaranteed income stream.”

Tidal Wave has two other locations in the Lowcountry, at the Sea Breeze Marina on the Cooper River in Charleston and on Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant.