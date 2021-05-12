Tidal Wave Isn’t Waving Goodbye … Yet

By Brian Sherman for Island Eye News

The city of Isle of Palms wants Tidal Wave Water Sports to pack up and leave the IOP Marina so it can establish a park and green space along the area occupied by the business since 2006. The owners of the company would like to continue offering an array of water-related adventures to visitors and local residents. The standoff apparently will eventually be decided in a court of law.



Following a discussion in executive session during its April 27 meeting, the IOP City Council unanimously agreed with Council Member Randy Bell’s motion “that we strongly reject an offer of settlement. … and continue to pursue legal claims as recommended by our attorney.”



Mayor Jimmy Carroll did not shed any light concerning exactly what was discussed in executive session.



“We just rejected their offer totally. We want a green space and a public dock on the Isle of Palms. He is a holdover tenant who should not be there,” Carroll commented. Meanwhile, Tidal Wave continues to operate in the space it has occupied for 15 years.



In March, the city of Isle of Palms filed a suit in the Court of Common Pleas for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, asking, among other things, that the court require Tidal Wave to leave the Marina. According to Michael Fiem, who, along with his twin brother Mark, owns the company, they offered to increase their annual rent from approximately $23,000 to $50,000, pay to build a public park in front of the dock and move their gate to permit public access to a walkway.



“I gave them everything they could possibly want,” Fiem said, adding that the $23,000 a year he has been paying the town is in line with dock rental charges in the Charleston area. Fiem said he has filed lawsuits against both Bell and Carroll.



The city’s case apparently rests on the Council’s decision on April 23, 2019, to notify Tidal Wave that its five-year lease would not be renewed. The business was officially notified of the Council’s decision on July 5, 2019.



Fiem claimed, however, that the lease was not renewed because “both sides had agreed that the lease was poorly written and needed to be updated.”



According to the city’s filing with the court, Tidal Wave’s rent was supposed to include a charge of 20% of gross profits over $300,000, and Tidal Wave’s “was supposed to certify on an annual basis a statement to the city that the gross revenues, deductions from gross revenue and gross profit were true and correct. Despite Tidal Wave agreeing to provide these yearly certifications, none were ever provided.”



In the suit, the city maintains that Tidal Wave agreed to provide only some of its financial information in 2019 to its auditors, McKay Kiddy. The suit points out that “the auditor determined that the finances of the claimed operations in Mount Pleasant were co-mingled with the IOP location into one single bank account.” It adds that the auditors found it was difficult to verify the revenues and expenses for each location, and that “sales could have been recorded in the Mount Pleasant classification to reduce gross profit – thus reducing Tidal Wave’s additional rent obligations to the city under the lease.”



Fiem’s explanation of the situation is that he offered to show the auditor his books from all his locations if the auditor would agree to sign a nondisclosure agreement that would deny access to the records to members of the Council. His request was denied.



“Council members aren’t allowed to see our books. Only the city administrator is,” Fiem said. “The Council is not supposed to deal with the day-today operations of the island.”



The city’s lawsuit states that “the financial information given to the city to determine the amounts owed for gross profit under the lease is incomplete, inaccurate and misleading.”



With the issue tied up in the legal system, Tidal Wave continues to operate at the IOP Marina and continues to pay its rent, Fiem said, adding that the city hasn’t been cashing his checks.



“Our view is that we are in the next five-year term of the lease,” Fiem said. “I wouldn’t fight this if I didn’t have resident after resident coming up to me and telling me that it’s terrible what the Council is doing. If I felt unwanted, I wouldn’t be here. I would pack up and go.”



Carroll disagreed. “We do not feel he should be running his business. We gave him proper notice. There’s nothing we can do about it. Let the legal system do its thing.”