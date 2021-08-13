By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The long-running battle between the Isle of Palms and a tenant at the IOP Marina has taken a few more twists and turns. A court ruling bolstered the municipality’s efforts to evict Tidal Wave Water Sports from the Marina, but not before Council members sparred publicly over the testimony offered at the July 7 trial. A mistrial was declared after one of six jurors refused to go along with the other five and rule in favor of the city. However, IOP submitted a motion for summary judgement, and, on Aug. 6, Chief Magistrate Thomas E. Lynn ruled that the city was within its rights to terminate its lease with Tidal Wave. “They have been operating without the city’s permission,” said City Administrator Desiree Fragoso. Michael Fiem, co-owner of Tidal Wave, said he would appeal the decision within the 30-day window and that the company would continue to offer waterrelated entertainment throughout the summer season. “It’s kind of what we expected,” Fiem commented.

“We’re going to take it to the Circuit Court, which is where we wanted it in the first place. We kind of knew this was going to happen. It’s just part of the process.” The outcome of the case apparently hung on the wording of a letter sent by City Administrator Desiree Fragoso to Fiem and his twin brother and coowner Mark following an April 23, 2019, Council meeting, where Council members decided by a 5-4 vote not to renew Tidal Wave’s five-year lease. The city’s interpretation was that the lease would end on Sept. 30, 2020, and that the company would leave the Marina. The Fiem brothers contend that the Council was ending the lease “as written,” and that a new agreement would be negotiated. At the July 7 trial, Council Member Jimmy Ward testified that “We were going to talk about a new lease” and that the Council agreed to hold a workshop on the subject and come up with revised lease terms. When asked July 7 by the Fiems’ attorney, Tommy Goldstein, why the workshop was never held, he responded: “Well, the way I understand the proceedings, everything on the island as far as ordinances and just the city business in general is – starts at the committee level, and, in this instance, it would start with the Real Property Committee, and the chairman would set the agenda and take suggestions from Council members, but I wasn’t the chairman.” At the time, Council Member Randy Bell was the Real Property Committee chair. At the Council’s July 27 meeting, over the objections of Mayor Jimmy Carroll, Bell attacked the veracity of Ward’s testimony at the trial. “I don’t mean any aspersions on Council Member Ward, but he testified for the defense. And I think the public deserves to know that there were points of testimony that were not accurate,” Bell said.

“I’m not going to be cut off on this.” According to Bell, a committee chairman “doesn’t have the authority to deny a member of a committee to put something on the agenda.” He added that there was never an agreement to hold a workshop to negotiate a new lease with Tidal Wave, which is what Ward asserted at the trial. Ward had no comment on the judge’s Aug. 6 decision. He said his testimony at the trial was accurate.

“Read the transcript. I did tell the truth,” Ward commented.