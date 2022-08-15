Tickets On Sale For Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights Of A Thousand Candles

By Lauren Van Liew for The Island Eye News

(Photo by Wayne Egglestrom)



On Aug. 1, Brookgreen Gardens announced tickets are on sale for Nights of a Thousand Candles, the annual holiday light display that draws visitors from across the country. Held on select nights between Nov. 26, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023, the event features thousands of hand-lit candles and millions of twinkling lights draped among the stunning landscapes and large sculptures of Brookgreen’s botanical gardens. A nightly tree lighting ceremony will kick off the event, which also features live music performances, festive libations, holiday-themed exhibits, and much more, to celebrate the holiday season. “There is always something new to see at this event, which keeps guests returning year after year,” says Page Kiniry, President and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens. “There is no better way to get in the holiday spirit than a visit to Nights of a Thousand Candles. This event will sell out, so we encourage everyone to get their tickets now. Don’t miss the opportunity to stroll through the festively lit gardens with a cup of hot cider or cocoa with family and friends.” For an intimate, exclusive first look at this celebrated event and an opportunity to donate to an excellent cause, visitors can attend The Nights of a Thousand Candles Preview Benefit on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, from 6–9 p.m. All proceeds from tickets purchased will go to Brookgreen’s Campaign for the Next Generation, a $20 million capital campaign to expand the National Historic Landmark’s offerings for the future. A limited number of tickets are available for $150 each and include complimentary beverages and heavy hors d’oeuvres. To purchase tickets to the preview benefit, visit bit.ly/3PDnxo1.

Event Details

• What: 23rd Annual Nights of a Thousand Candles

• When: Nov. 26, 2022—Jan. 1, 2023; Thursdays – Sundays; 4– 9 p.m.

• Where: Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

• Tickets: Members – Adult: $30, Child: $14. Non-members – Adult: $35, Child: $17. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3RZMRpT. Tickets must be purchased in advance and space is limited.

• Additional Details: The Old Kitchen in the heart of the sculpture garden will be serving small bites, soup, and beverages. The Brookgreen beverage station will provide beer, wine, and Brookgreen’s famous homemade hot cocoa. Each evening, guests can enjoy the “Lighting of the Trees” at 6:45 p.m. at the Leonard Pavilion.

Harvest Restaurant will be open and accepting reservations for evening indoor and terrace dining.

For more information about this event, visit brookgreen.org.