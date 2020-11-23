Tickets Now Available For 2021 Volvo Car Open

by Arielle Alpino for The Island Eye News

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for The Volvo Car Open, the premier women’s-only professional tennis tournament in North America, which will celebrate its return to the Women’s Tennis Association Tour April 3 through April 11 next year.

The event, hosted annually on Daniel Island, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis fans may choose between single session tickets and ticket packages, available on the Volvo Car Open website or by calling 843-856-7900. The box office is currently closed for in-person purchases.

“When we made the decision to cancel the 2020 Volvo Car Open, our team was devastated but not discouraged. We were determined to find a safe way to bring professional tennis back to Charleston. We are thrilled that the Volvo Car Open will return in April,” said Tournament Director Bob Moran. “We are ready to safely and responsibly host another world-class event and celebrate the spirit of the game that has kept us inspired and moving forward during this year of challenges.”

The tournament typically features the best in women’s professional tennis, bringing more than 100 of the world’s top players to the Lowcountry. Originally held on Hilton Head Island beginning in 1973, the event moved to Charleston in 2001 and is now played at the LTP Daniel Island Tennis Center, home to the Volvo Car Stadium.

Charleston Tennis, LLC, which manages Volvo Car Stadium under a lease from the city of Charleston, recently announced plans to renovate the 20-year-old facility, enhancing the stadium experience for patrons, performers, tennis players and event management and helping to attract world-class athletes to Daniel Island.

With the Volvo Car Stadium undergoing renovations through the fall of 2021, the tournament will construct a temporary stadium on the Althea Gibson Club Court for next year’s event, providing seating for up to 3,000 fans per session. The new temporary stadium will also allow the Volvo Car Open to implement health and safety procedures by limiting the number of fans on-site at one time.

The tournament plans to follow all guidelines set forth by governmental agencies in April because its top priority is the health and safety of fans, players, volunteers, partners and staff.