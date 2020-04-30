Ticket Purchase Windows Delayed For 2021 PGA Championship

By Arielle Alpino for Island Eye News

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and its widespread impacts, ticket purchase windows have been delayed and ticket registration has been extended until August 9 for the 2021 PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Ticket purchase windows were originally scheduled to begin in May 2020. The delay applies only to ticket purchase windows and has no influence on the regularly scheduled dates of the 2021 PGA Championship, May 17 – 23, 2021.

Fans who completed registration prior to Tuesday, April 28 will receive an email with more information on updated purchase windows.

To ensure widespread access to the most in-demand ticket types, 2021 PGA Championship tickets are sold exclusively through a free, no-obligation, online registration process. By registering, fans can hold their place in line – first come, first served – for the opportunity to purchase tickets when they go on sale in August of 2020. The earlier fans register the better, as historically many of the most popular ticket types have sold out in advance of past PGA Championships.

A message from Championship Director, Scott Reid:

“As the world continues to grapple with the effects of this horrendous virus, we have decided to delay the sale of 2021 PGA Championship tickets to our registrants. With uncertainty surrounding travel, employment and everyday life, we do not feel it is appropriate to ask our spectators to make purchasing decisions during this time. We thank the unprecedented number of spectators who have expressed interest in attending the 2021 PGA Championship through our registration program and look forward to welcoming them to The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in May of 2021.”